CRUINN Consulting, the Glasgow-based recruitment firm, has appointed its first director.

David Sutherland, who is also the firm’s first full-time employee, joins from Hays Technology, where he has spent the last three years.

The hire comes as Cruinn, established by former Michael Page director Claire Gillespie in 2018, experiences growing demand for its services.

Cruinn, which specialises in executive and board-level appointments, has worked previously for Peak Scientific, LS Productions, and Busy B.

Ms Gillespie said: “When I started Cruinn I wanted to move away from the behaviours that get recruitment agencies the reputation that it’s all about sales and commission, rather than about what the client is trying to do.

“David has a similar approach to mine, and while I want to continue our growth, it’s even more important for clients and candidates to know they can trust us to find the perfect match in a very strong spirit of partnership and collaboration.

“We’ve been inundated with new opportunities and I’m really excited to have David on board so our current and future clients can benefit from his expertise.”

Mr Sutherland said: “What I love about this industry is the ability to work closely with clients and candidates and creatively build a solution to get them to where they want to be. Claire’s knowledge and attitude really complements my own and will allow us to provide a unique service to the market.

“Over the last three years I have been helping find the right tech talent for clients across the private and public sector. Businesses are crying out for great people, and we’re here to help them find each other.”