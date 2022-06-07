Workspace provider Pure Offices has acquired its first site in Glasgow as part of its continuing expansion in Scotland.

The company has taken over the Hillington Innovation Centre, which opened in 2000 as a business incubator for technology businesses, from previous owner Hamcap (Hillington). The 20,000sq ft building is currently home to more than 20 local businesses and global corporates, with refurbishment plans in place to boost occupancy levels.

The acquisition takes the number of Pure locations throughout the UK to 23. Owned by parent company Northwood Investors, Pure Offices has two other Scottish facilities in Leith and Edinburgh Park, the latter of which recently received a £3.8 million upgrade.

“Businesses are rethinking what they want from their office spaces and expect more flexibility and a better environment,” said Mark Evans of Northwood Investors. “With this in mind, our newest venture at Hillington Park can build on the success we’ve experienced at our two Edinburgh sites, as we emerge from the pandemic.

“The building is already well let and home to more than 20 businesses, from start-ups through to global corporates, so we hope to reach a high occupancy level very quickly. A big consideration of the building’s refurbishment will be about the wellbeing of our clients – we want them to be proud of office space and in surroundings that allow them to flourish.”

Green initiatives such roof top solar, upgraded LED lighting and sustainable energy supplies form part of the refurbishment plans, along with a new business lounge and upgrades to toilets, kitchens and meeting rooms.

Gail Johnston heads up the centre’s on-site management team, which looks after the facilities and hosts regular events. They will also continue to offer flexible rental contracts.

“The building’s transformation will make a huge difference to existing occupiers as well as prospective new clients,” Ms Johnston said.

“When Pure bought the building I was taken on as centre manager due to my familiarity with the centre. I now manage the team which takes care of the centre so that the resident businesses don’t have to worry.

“We help them make the most of their office space and hope to provide plenty of networking opportunities.”