In this guide, we will tell you everything related to Cardano cryptocurrency. We tell you where to buy Cardano in the UK 2022 and how to buy ADA tokens. We also go over the reasons to buy Cardano as well as the risks to investing in this popular cryptocurrency today.

Did you know that Cardano is the first fully peer-reviewed blockchain network? That all protocols and programs developed on the platform have to go through a process of peer-reviewed research before implementation. Did you also know that Cardano is currently the largest proof-of-stake smart contract platform?

Cardano blockchain has also posted attractive gains since its launch. Most analysts consider it the most promising smart contract platform and this forms one of the many reasons why you should consider buying and holding onto ADA tokens.

But what are the best places to buy Cardano in the UK and what is its buy process?

This post will tell you where to buy Cardano in the UK and provide you with a step-by-step guide to buying ADA tokens. We will discuss the three top exchanges to buy Cardano UK in 2022 and tell you everything else you need to know about buying the altcoin.

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

How to buy Cardano (ADA) - 3 Quick Steps

Are you based in the UK and looking to jump straight to buying Cardano? Follow this simple three-step guide that teaches you how to buy ADA in the UK today.

Step 1: Create an account

Start by creating a crypto trader account. The process is straightforward and the approval process fast. The exchange only requires you to furnish them with basic personal details to verify your identity.

Step 2: Fund the account

Deposit funds into the approved account. The crypto exchanges support all the popular payment options and you only need to deposit money to get started.

Step 3: Buy Cardano

Search for Cardano from the list of cryptocurrencies listed on the brokerage and choose to buy Cardano. The buying process is equally straightforward and the exchange will provide you with a free Cardano wallet.

New to crypto investing and looking for a more comprehensive guide on how to buy Cardano in the UK? We will provide you with a detailed step-by-step guide teaching you how to create an account and start buying crypto assets further below.

Best place to buy Cardano in the UK

Cardano is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. It is also one of the most valuable and among the most traded crypto assets as evidenced by its long stay among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

The popularity and buying force has ensured that most crypto trading platforms, from exchanges to P2P networks, list the 8th most valuable crypto. Therefore, there isn’t a shortage of crypto trading platforms that let you buy Cardano.

However, this where to buy Cardano UK IN 2022 guide below will only discuss the 3 best places to buy and trade the Ethereum-killer.

Where to buy Cardano (ADA) in the UK 2022

eToro - Overall Best Place to Buy Cardano (ADA) in the UK

eToro features on our list of the top exchanges to buy Cardano in the UK because of its user-friendliness, transparent fee structure, rich trading platform, and low trading minimums. It also maintains a smooth and straightforward client onboarding process that takes no more than 10 minutes. To start trading, you only need to deposit at least $10 into your approved crypto trader account.

The deposit methods available to you are largely dependent on your country of residence. The most common, however, are credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, bank wire transfer, ACH, Trustly, Skrill, and Neteller. The exchange doesn’t charge a deposit processing fee. However, when you buy Cardano on eToro, you will pay a fixed transaction fee of 1% of the trading amount.

eToro also maintains some of the fastest order execution speeds. Its trading platform then integrates a wide range of crypto trading, analysis, and risk management tools. All these, plus the fact that the crypto exchange maintains moderate liquidity make it one of the best places to buy Cardano for expert traders - especially active traders.

The easily navigable trading platform, a large resource of educational content, low trading minimums, and competitive trading fees make it appealing to novice traders. These are then complemented by eToro’s innovative social and copy trading programs.

Social trading makes it possible for beginner traders to learn and get mentorship from the more experienced crypt traders on the platform. Copy-trading, on the other hand, lets beginner traders earn by copying Cardano trading strategies and crypto portfolios of the most successful traders on the platform.

Other factors that make eToro one of the top exchanges to buy Cardano include the fact that it provides traders with a free exchange-based custodial account. Every eToro platform user also gets access to a free and non-custodial crypto wallet app. Not forgetting that you can buy Cardano on eToro’s web trader or on the move on their eToro app.

Crypto.com - best place to buy Cardano UK for high instant deposits

Crypto.com supports an equally large number of payment options including credit cards, debit cards, banks, and eWallets. However, unlike the likes of eToro which maintain moderate transfer-in limits, Crypto.com lets you deposit a maximum of $50,000 instantly into your trading account - daily. This tops the many factors that help it feature on our list of top exchanges to buy Cardano in 2021.

Others include the fact that the relatively new crypto exchange is liquid and supports an extensive range of crypto pairs. It also lists a modest range of Cardano trading pairs. But even more importantly, Crypto.com maintains a highly advanced trading platform and boasts of having some of the fastest order execution speeds. All these have played a key role in endearing it to active traders, especially day traders and scalpers.

Like virtually all other crypto trading platforms, Crypto.com has oversimplified the client onboarding process. The account creation and identity verification processes on the platform are, therefore, quick and straightforward. Additionally, you only need to deposit at least $20 on Crypto.com to start buying Cardano on the platform.

We also include Crypto.com in our list of best places to buy Cardano because of its competitive crypto trading fees. When you buy ADA on the platform, for instance, you will only pay a fee of discounted fee of between 0.4% and 0.1% - based on your 30-day trading volumes. And if you have staked a minimum of 5000 CRO tokens on its staking program, you qualify for a 10% discount on fees.

Other factors that make Crypto.com top exchanges to buy Cardano include its crypto staking platform. This pays interests of up to 14.5% when you stake Cardano. There also is the Crypto.com lending program that lets you borrow as much as 50% of your staked Cardano tokens. Not forgetting that it too is a multi-platform exchange and that it provides traders with a free crypto wallet.

Binance - best platform to buy Cardano for low fees

Binance is the world’s largest and most liquid crypto trading platform. It is also easily accessible as it maintains an active presence in all the crypto-friendly jurisdictions across the world. Further, Binance supports one of the widest range of altcoins and tokens. In addition to these, Binance makes it to our list of top exchanges to buy Cardano because of its competitive and transparent fees.

To buy Cardano on Binance, for instance, you pay a fixed maker/taker fee of between 0.1% and 0.04% - based on your 30-day trading volumes on the exchange. And if you choose to pay the fee with BNB coins, you qualify for a 25% discount on the fees.

Binance also makes it to our list of best places to buy Cardano because it maintains one of the most innovative trading platforms. It integrates a host of highly advanced trading, analysis, and risk management tools. Plus it hosts a growing range of Cardano trading pairs.

These plus the deep liquidity and fast transaction processing speeds endear Binance to expert traders. On the other hand, the fact the platform is easily navigable, maintains low trading minimums, and has a straightforward onboarding process makes it appealing to newbie crypto investors.

Other factors that make Binance a good place to buy Cardano include its Binance earn, Binance savings, and Binance staking programs. These help long-term Cardano investors double their income by letting them earn passive interests and rewards when they lock ADA tokens here.

Additionally, Binance provides its platform users with a free exchange-based wallet as well as a free non-custodial wallet app - the Trust wallet. It even runs the largest crypto-insurance scheme for its investors.

What is Cardano (ADA)?

Cardano is a smart contract blockchain network created by Charles Hoskinson - one of Ethereum's co-founders and launched. It embraces the proof of stake consensus mechanism and is one of the most popular “Ethereum Killers.” Like the rest, Cardano was intended to solve the high gas fees and low transaction speeds challenges facing the Ethereum mainnet - and possibly replace ETH as the dominant smart contract network.

It hopes to achieve this by coming up with a faster, more secure, and more affordable blockchain. At the time of writing, the Cardano network can process up to 200 transactions per second while transaction fees have consistently remained below $1. These make Cardano more efficient than Ethereum which processes 15 transactions per second and whose gas fees rally as high as $200.

Its competitors like Solana and Avalanche are considerably faster and cheaper. But Cardano beats them hands down when it comes to network security. The fact that both the entire network has been peer-reviewed eliminates the possibility of attacks and downtimes that have plagued Solana over the past few months. It may especially be attributed to increased investor interest in Cardano, which has helped it maintain its position among the top 10 crypto assets.

Though this, and its explosive market cap of $17 Billion, could also be attributed to its large maximum token supply of 45 billion ADA tokens.

ADA is the native token for the fast-growing Cardano blockchain.

Is Cardano (ADA) worth investing in 2022?

The answer to the question of whether Cardano is worth investing in, especially over the long term, is relative. It is largely dependent on your analysis of the coin, your conviction of its sustainability, usability, need for the token, and ability to sustain an uptrend over the long term.

To help you arrive at the decision of whether Cardano is worth investing in 2022 or not, we take a look at reasons to invest in Cardano and the risks of buying ADA.

Reasons to invest in Cardano (ADA)?

Potential for massive future gains: Though Cardano has been around for 5 years, it still is a working progress. Looking at its roadmap, you can tell that most of the catalysts to its possible value gain are on the horizon. When they eventually land, you can expect ADA token prices to skyrocket to new heights.

Resilience: By surviving the 2018 -2020 crypto winter and the market crash in 2021, Cardano has proved its resilience. You may want to add it to your portfolio as it has proved its ability to rebound from even the most volatile price crash - fast.

It is cheap: The majority of analysts, investors, and even technical analysis indicates that Cardano is massively underpriced. They expect its prices to escape this dip and correct upward in the near future.

Earn doubly: You may consider buying Cardano today because it gives you an opportunity to earn doubly from your investment. You can stake Cardano on the blockchain and earn 5% or on third-party staking, lending, and liquidity pools and earn double-digit percentages in interest.

In-network developments: Cardano recently integrated the smart contract feature and onboarded the launch of DeFi protocols on its mainnet. It is also working on multiple other programs and protocols in partnership with both on- and off-chain brands. These are expected to draw in a growing number of users, effectively pushing up the token’s prices.

Risks to Cardano (ADA) Investing

Slow to innovate and adapt: Cardano is slow to adapt and embrace innovative crypto technologies - thanks to the peer review requirement. It for instance only integrated smart contracts in September 2021 -exactly 4 years after launch. This has cost it partnerships and contributed to its slowed value gain.

Stiff competition: Cardano faces stiff competition from the likes of Solana and Avalanche that have faster transaction processing speeds, charge less per transaction, run more developer-friendly networks, and is more adaptive to changes in the crypto industry.

Low rate of return: In the five years that Cardano has been around, it has only grown its introductory price by 2300%. Its fiercest competitor, Solana, has on the other hand an ROI of 22000% after two years of operation.

Massive volatility: Cardano, like all other cryptocurrencies, is a massively volatile cryptocurrency. It is not uncommon for its token prices to crash by double-digit percentages in a matter of hours. Only buy ADA if you can stomach such volatilities.

Cardano (ADA) Price

Cardano tokens were first availed to the public via an ICO in September 2017 with each ADA token selling for $0.0024. But by the time it hit the markets, data from CoinMarketCap indicates that it was already selling for $0.02 - more than 10X up the ICO price. The launch coincided with the 2017 crypto market rally, which helped ADA break parity with the dollar and peak at $1.12 in the first week of January 2018.

But as soon as the rally burst and a crypto winter engulfed the industry, ADA token prices crashed. By December 2018, the Ethereum killers trading at around $0.02. From 2019 to November 2020, ADA token prices ranged between $0.02 and $1.4.

Cardano caught up with the early 2021 crypto market rally late. It stormed into 2021 trading at $1.7 but broke into a run, rising above $1 for the second time in the second week of February before peaking at $2.30 right before the mid-May price crash.

Its rebound in late July and August was inspired by the news of the integration of the smart contract feature. This helped ADA set its current all-time high of $3.10 on 2nd September 2021. Since then, however, ADA token prices have been on a freefall and the token is currently trading around $0.5 - more than 80% below its September peak price.

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction

The majority of analysts and investors are confident that Cardano’s token prices will continue rising in the foreseeable future. They argue that just as its smart contract integration helped it set a new uptrend, more value-gain catalysts are coming to the blockchain and will help AD hit new all-time highs.

Other factors that they believe will help Cardano sustain its uptrend include its growing adoption, increased developer activity on Cardano, and a recovering crypto market.

By the end of 2022, for instance, a panel of crypto analysts and fintech experts polled by Finder - a finance comparison website - believe that ADA token prices will continue rising. They expect it to reach $2.79 in December 2022. By 2030, they expect ADA to trade at around $58.

Crypto analysts at Coinquora are equally optimistic about Cardano’s future price action. They expect it to break above $10 in 2023 and rally to $37 in the next 5 years.

Ways to buy Cardano in the UK

Different crypto trading platforms have introduced multiple ways of buying Cardano. Hereinbelow, we look at the three most common:

How to buy Cardano with Credit Cards and Debit Cards

You can buy Cardano in the UK with credit cards and debit cards in virtually all the most popular crypto exchanges, including the three we have discussed above. The buy process is quite straightforward and most Cardano trading platforms maintain relatively maximum deposit limits - up to $40,000 on eToro.

Other benefits of buying ADA tokens with credit/debit cards include the fact that deposits are processed instantaneously. Moreover, most exchanges do not even charge a deposit-processing fee.

How to Buy Cardano With PayPal

You can also buy Cardano with PayPal. But since an international payment processor doesn’t support the purchase or sale of ADA tokens on its website, you will need to find a crypto exchange that supports PayPal deposits, such as eToro. Like card payments, PayPal deposits to exchanges are instantaneous and eToro doesn’t charge a transaction processing fee.

How to buy Cardano with bank

Banks are the most accessible payment method in the world. They are also one of the most accepted payment options as evidenced by the fact that virtually all Cardano trading platforms accept bank deposits. Even the 3 top exchanges we have discussed hereinabove will let you buy Cardano with bank transfers.

The biggest benefit of buying Cardano with a UK bank transfer is that most exchanges do not maintain maximum deposit limits for bank deposits. On the flipside, deposit processing is slow and you might have to wait for 3 to 8 business days before the deposit can reflect in your crypto trading account.

Best Cardano (ADA) wallet

Cardano foundation - the oversight group for the Cardano blockchain - has come up with two ADA wallets: Daedalus - the official desktop wallet from Cardano and Yoroi - the lightweight web and mobile app wallet.

There also is an innumerable number of third-party wallets that support Cardano. These include exchange-provided wallets - like the ones provided by the top exchanges to buy Cardano discussed above. Or they could be developed by standalone crypto custody service providers like Exodus.

As always, however, we recommend that you invest in a reliable hardware wallet that stores the private keys for your ADA tokens offline - away from hackers.

How to buy Cardano in the UK: Step-By-Step Guide

You now know where to buy Cardano in the UK and everything else you need to know before purchasing ADA tokens. We now need to shift focus and take a comprehensive look at how to buy Cardano on any of the best exchanges mentioned above.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to buy your first ADA token on the all-popular exchange:

Step 1: Create a crypto account

Open the official website of the preferred exchange and on the upper right corner, tap on the “Join Now” icon to begin creating an account. Complete the user registration form that pops up. It seeks to capture such basic personal information as your name, email address, phone number, and country of residence. It will also ask about your online trading experience and income sources.

Step 2: Verify your identity

Complete the registration process by verifying your identity. Simply upload a copy of your government-issued identification document, say a passport, I.D, or driving license.

Step 3: Deposit funds

Log in to your approved crypto trading account. On the user dashboard, click on the “Deposit” tab. A funding menu will pop up and provide you with a list of all the deposit options available to you based on your country of residence. Choose one and follow the prompts to complete the purchase.

Step 4: Search for Cardano

After the deposits reflect in your trading account, tap on the “Discover” icon on the user dashboard. From the list of supported asset classes, choose “Crypto” and use the option to find Cardano. Alternatively, find Cardano from the list of supported crypto assets.

Step 5: Buy Cardano

Click on the “Buy” option against Cardano. A trading tab will pop up and you can use it to customize the trade by indicating the amount of ADA tokens you wish to purchase or the amount of cash you wish to spend on the purchase. Hit the “Open Trade” tab to complete the purchase.

Note: The purchased Cardano tokens will be delivered to the exchange provided wallet. However, you are free to move them to the mobile wallet app from whence you can transfer them to a third-party exchange or wallet.

How to sell Cardano (ADA)

Selling Cardano is relatively simple. Start by logging in to the crypto exchange where you purchased the Cardano tokens. Open a sell order here. If you wish to sell the ADA tokens immediately at the current price, open a market order. You could also open a limit order, which lets you customize the asking price for your ADA tokens.

Bottom line - where to buy Cardano (ADA)

Cardano’s surging popularity and growing investor interest in altcoin has helped it list virtually all the most popular crypto exchanges. In this post, we have discussed some of the best places to buy Cardano in the UK.

We have also gone over everything you need to know before buying Cardano. We have told you What Cardano is, its past price action and most likely future price performance.

To help you make an investment decision, we taught you about the benefits and risks of crypto investing. But even more importantly, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide on how to invest in the altcoin with one of the top exchanges to buy Cardano.

Frequently Asked Questions on Where To Buy Cardano (ADA)

How much do I need to start buying Cardano?

The minimum required to buy Cardano depends on your preferred crypto exchange. For example, eToro only requires a $10 minimum deposit while Cryto.com requires $20.

What is the best place to buy Cardano in the UK?

Hereinabove, we have discussed the three best places to buy Cardano in 2022. They all are unique and have their fair share of benefits and downturns. Choose one of these top picks, register an account with them, deposit funds, and start buying ADA.

Should I buy Cardano in 2022?

Investors should consider buying Cardano today because it is massively undervalued, has a massively promising future and has already proved its resilience.

Is Cardano better than Ethereum?

Both Cardano and Ethereum have their strengths and weaknesses. Cardano is faster, cheaper, and more secure. Ethereum, on the other hand, has more use cases, is more versatile, and hosts the largest smart contract ecosystem.

Why is Cardano so cheap?

Several factors have ensured that Cardano token prices continue trading at relatively low prices. First, it has an explosive maximum token supply of 45 billion ADA tokens that cap its potential uptrend. Secondly, Cardan records minimal developer activity and only a handful of projects have launched on the platform translating to low demand for the ADA tokens.

Will Cardano ever reach $100?

It is unlikely that Cardano token price will reach $100 - giving it a market cap of $4.5 Trillion. However, the majority of analysts and investors do expect it to get around $10-$20 in the next 10 years.

Disclaimer: This article is a description of how and where to buy Cardano in the UK and by no means is advice on investing in any mentioned or non-mentioned cryptocurrency. Readers must do their own research and be aware that investing in crypto has high risks. Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.