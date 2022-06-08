The chief executive of Parsley Box has topped up his stake in the meal delivery business with the purchase of an additional 100,000 shares.

The move by Kevin Dorren, the company’s biggest shareholder, follows his £1.1 million share purchase earlier this year as part of a fundraising to shore up the firm’s balance sheet. Since joining London's junior AIM market in March 2021, Parsley Box has struggled with supply chain constraints.