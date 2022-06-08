The chief executive of Parsley Box has topped up his stake in the meal delivery business with the purchase of an additional 100,000 shares.

The move by Kevin Dorren, the company’s biggest shareholder, follows his £1.1 million share purchase earlier this year as part of a fundraising to shore up the firm’s balance sheet. Since joining London's junior AIM market in March 2021, Parsley Box has struggled with supply chain constraints.

Mr Dorren purchased this latest tranche of shares at an average price of 18.09p each for a total outlay of £18,090, taking his direct shareholding to 13.47 per cent. Move Fresh Limited, a company over which Mr Dorren exercises significant control, has a beneficial interest in a further 1.66 million shares representing 2.29% of the issued share capital.

Parsley Box cut its losses in the first five months of this year, but revenue growth remained stalled as order volumes failed to meet management’s expectations. The Edinburgh-based company, which targets consumers aged 65 and older, has lowered its full-year guidance amid the challenging inflationary circumstances facing consumers.

“The current macroeconomic environment is…presenting challenges and therefore we are taking a prudent view for the remainder of the year and we now expect revenue to be in the region of £22.5m,” Parsley Box said in a trading update earlier this month.