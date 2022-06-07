THE Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels has diversified its tourism offer with the acquisition of an award-winning Perthshire attraction.

The company has acquired Aberfeldy-based Highland Safaris, which attracts 50,000 guests per year. Established by husband and wife Donald and Julie Riddell in 1992, the business offers Land Rover safaris, boat trips on Loch Tay, walking and biking activities and the Red Deer Centre. It also includes the region’s only gold and gem panning centre.

Highland Safaris, a five-star attraction, will continue to operate as a standalone business within the Crieff group further to the deal.

Julie Riddell said: “Donald and I started the business the same year we got married, with one Land Rover, and we have put 30 years of hard work into the business to grow it to what it is today. Our commitment to first class customer care remains as strong today as it was then.”

Donald Riddell added: “The time is right for us to take a step back and create the opportunity for the business to continue to thrive with the investment and energy Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels will bring.

“There is so much synergy between Highland Safaris and the Leckie family’s business, including a shared love of the local area and its wonderful wildlife. We are delighted to see Highland Safaris become part of their family.”

Stephen Leckie, chief executive and chairman of the Crieff Hydro group, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for us and a great example of positive investment in Scotland’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“Welcoming Highland Safaris to our family will help us to achieve our growth strategy and expand our offering to guests, particularly for visitors at our hotels in Crieff. Our team is excited to build on the amazing work of Donald and Julie to enhance the experience for the many thousands who visit Highland Safaris every year, and to continue their legacy of working closely with local landowners to enrich the economy and appreciation of local culture and history.

“It’s important to us that the businesses in our portfolio exist in their own right and retain their local identity. Highland Safaris has an enthusiastic, long-standing team in place that will continue to manage the day-to-day running of the company, with our support, to allow them to do just that.”