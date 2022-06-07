THE National Galleries of Scotland is seeking views on its plans for a new home for 100,000 works of art in the Scottish capital.

NGS is holding a consultation on The Art Works, a major new facility in Granton, online between 5pm 7pm today.

NGS said: “The Art Works is our project to deliver a sustainable new facility to care for, research and share Scotland’s renowned art collection.

“As a key part of the Granton Waterfront development, the building and surrounding land will be a cultural focal point for the local community, offering new spaces for all to share and enjoy."

A selection of the potential designs

It added: "Not only will we future proof how we care for our nation’s treasures, The Art Works will be open to everyone, from specialist researchers to international and local visitors.

“This exciting and transformative initiative supports Scotland’s green recovery by delivering the largest building in the country designed to the Passivhaus environmental standard.”

The Art Works will be built on a brownfield site within the waterfront development.

NGS said the site provides for potential new spaces and uses including urban gardening spaces, allotments, spaces for events and markets, nature trails, and outdoor learning.

Edinburgh tour firm secures £7m investment

AN EDINBURGH-based tour company has received a cash injection of £7 million from a private equity firm.

Rabbie’s, which was founded by Robin Worsnop in 1993, specialises in taking small groups on tours across the UK, with a fleet of 100 luxury vehicles.

Hotel group acquires tour company

THE Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels has diversified its tourism offer with the acquisition of an award-winning Perthshire attraction.

The company has acquired Aberfeldy-based Highland Safaris, which attracts 50,000 guests per year.

