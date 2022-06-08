The head of one of Glasgow’s oldest shopping centres says she is confident it has a positive future amid the ongoing retail crisis.

Kate Moody, director of Princes Square, conceded that the loss of big name brands including Vivienne Westwood, Vidal Sassoon and Whistles had been a “blow” but said the centre was continuing to attract major names.

She said “destination centres” which offer a mix of attractions in addition to retail such as restaurants and cinemas were better placed to be “future proofed”.

Plans have been unveiled which could see Buchanan Galleries - also managed by Savilles - demolished to make way for an ‘urban village’ with homes, shops and restaurants.

The latest figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium ranked shopper footfall growth as the worst in the UK compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Scottish footfall decreased by 16.4% in May compared with 2019 levels.

However, visits to shopping centres improved slightly and for a fourth consecutive month.

“Every week we are seeing improvements [in footfall] and the gap narrowing between now and 2019. It’s really encouraging to see,” said the retail director.

“I think having more stores opening, that’s massively helped and there has been something every month.

“I would say office trade is probably the element we are missing but you are seeing improvements in that as well. Not at the same levels but I think that will take an awful long time to come back, if it does because of the hybrid working models that are in place.

“Today (Monday) it was just announced that there are trials of the four-day week as well so it has definitely changed.

“But that’s the way it is always going to be and it’s up to us to adapt and to continue to future proof. What can we do to give guests something theydon’t get anywhere?”

Vidal Sassoon closed last month after 34 years trading in the centre, while Vivienne Westwood has now moved into a unit off Buchanan Street.

However, she said the centre was continuing to show big name brands around “on a weekly basis”. Luxury shoe retailer Carvela has joined Princes Square and skincare experts Dermalogica will open on Saturday.

“What we have to remember is that these are the only standalone Scottish stores.

“So was Vivienne Westwood and the Everyman cinema.

“Unfortunately with Vidal Sassoon they were in administration so that was world-wide.

“Again that is down to habits changing.

“Vivienne Westwood was a fabulous performance store but they always wanted their own frontage.

“People are doing really well in here and thinking they will be able to more on the high street. But we have just seen that high street figures are down.

“But shopping centres - although we would describe ourselvees as a destination centre - are doing quite well.

She added: “We’ve always had the shop, dine, socialise so we’ve always been ahead of the game.”

She said the centre does have a few vacant units but they are now starting to generate interest and more restaurant and bar openings are in the pipeline.

The continuing challenge she says is, parking costs as the council seeks to encourage more people to walk, cycle or take public transport.

“Especially with the trains right now. There almost always seems that there are roadblocks.”

She said the centre did not rely on office workers for trade because they have quite a diverse clientèle.

“We do a lot of unique marketing to attract tourists, we advertise at the airport, we work very closely with hotels.

“The (Everyman) cinema has been fantastic. It’s unique and that’s the kind of thing you would expect in Princes Square.”

She said the fact that Vivienne Westwood chose to stay in Glasgow was an very positive sign. “They know how important Glasgow is to them,” she said.

“Every week we are showing around new brands. I’m really optimistic.”