Impact Summit has announced its first confirmed speakers as preparations are made for the event's return on September 14.
Organised by Scottish-based FutureX, Impact Summit champions the global movement of companies and organisations putting values, sustainability and social consciousness at the heart of business. Since 2017 it has grown to become one of the largest events of its kind in the world, and is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees this year.
This year's summit will take place online, with the initial cohort of confirmed speakers including Zahra Bahrololoumi, UK chief executive of Salesforce; Iza Sia Login, the founder of Slovenian gaming company Outfit7 and creator of Login5 Foundation; and Mike Barry, former director of sustainability at Marks and Spencer.
"Impact Summit is a catalyst for organisations of all sizes to embrace change," said Zoi Kantounatou, co-founder of FutureX.
"With a climate emergency, economic uncertainty and global health threats, we need bright, innovative and diverse minds to come together to reimagine how we do business. On the back of COP26 in Glasgow last year, this year we will focus on moving from talking to taking bold collective action.”
Official event partners include Nexio Projects, Remo, STV, The Herald Scotland, The Joyful marketing agency, Johnston Carmichael and Digit.
