By Ian McConnell
A 90-cover Italian restaurant in Lanarkshire has been sold by Angelo Palazzo, who has owned the business for 30 years.
The sale of La Piazza in Carluke was handled by business property adviser Christie & Co, which said the business has been sold for an undisclosed price to Taal Restaurant Ltd.
La Piazza is on Lanark Road, the main road into Carluke, which sits along the A73 and connects the town to Newmains. Glasgow is 22 miles to the west and Edinburgh 41 miles to the east.
Christie & Co said: "Featuring bar and restaurant space for 90 covers, a beer garden and large car park, this sale represented an excellent opportunity to acquire or lease a well-performing business with potential to introduce a variety of new concepts, such as delivery to service high demand in the local area and grow sales."
Tony Spence, business agent of Christie & Co, said: "La Piazza is well known within the community and has built a great reputation with the local clientele, so its great to see it passing over to enthusiastic new owners. We wish them all the best with their new venture and hope Angelo Palazzo can now enjoy a restful retirement.”
Angelo Palazzo said: "We enjoyed our years at La Piazza and all of our lovely customers, many who became friends. We're looking forward to enjoying our retirement but at the same time will miss it very much. We hope the new owners will get the same great support that we did."
