GLASGOW celebrity chef Jimmy Lee is bringing a new pan-Asian wok-based street food concept to the Scottish capital.

The restaurant will serve Cantonese cuisine while incorporating some of the finest fresh ingredients Scotland's larder has to offer, the chef said.

Leith Woks is a wok-based street food restaurant in the city's St James Quarter.

The new restaurant will be housed within Bonnie & Wild's Scottish Marketplace.

Spearheaded by Celebrity chef Jimmy Lee and his team, the Edinburgh restaurant joins a vibrant and exciting community of chef-led eateries within Bonnie & Wild’s casual-dining food hall, including his Hong Kong Street Food brand, Salt and Chilli Oriental as well as Creel Caught by Gary Maclean, CHIX, east PIZZAS, El Perro Negro, Radge Chaat, Broken Clock Patisserie, Stack & Still and Joelato.

READ MORE: Scottish celebrity chef opens new location

Mr Lee said: “Leith Woks will celebrate fragrant stir-fry dishes made with some of the best fresh ingredients Scotland has to offer. Our menu will be updated on a regular basis and will feature tasty meals with vibrant Asian flavours."

Leith Woks is a new concept from the award-winning chef who operates Salt & Chilli in Glasgow's West End, Edinburgh St James Quartern and Glasgow Hamilton and celebrity haunt Lychee Oriental in Glasgow City Centre. Mr Lee appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu as a judge alongside Prue Leith on Channel 4’s My Kitchen Rules and with Kirstie Allsopp on Kirstie's Handmade Christmas as well as presenting his popular STV cookery series, Julie and Jimmy's Hot Woks.

Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace is one of the largest food and beverage sites in Scotland, comprising eight food stalls, four specialty retailers, three bars and a flexible events space. The venue is able to seat more than 350 guests.

Ryan Barrie, operations director at Bonnie & Wild, said: “Jimmy Lee's new venture Leith Woks is another brilliant addition to Bonnie & Wild, adding to a roster that already includes the likes of high-profile chefs Gary Maclean and Tony Singh, as well as local favourites Joelato, east PIZZAS, Stack & Still, El Perro Negro and of course Jimmy's other venture, Salt & Chilli Oriental.

"Like the other food stalls at Bonnie & Wild, Leith Woks will show off the quality and diversity of Scotland's world-class produce in ways that I'm sure will delight and excite our many guests. I can't wait to try it."