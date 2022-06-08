A Scottish dental business has acquired its third practice after securing six-figure bank backing.

Campbell & Gibson Dental and Implant Practice is a family-run dental practice, based across three sites in East Lothian, and a business owned by siblings Rob and Rose Campbell, and their partner James Gibson.

The trio purchased their first practice in Musselburgh from Rob and Rose’s parents, who established the business 30 years ago.

Following the acquisition, their second practice in North Berwick was purchased in 2019.

In 2022, the business spotted a further opportunity to expand its footprint in East Lothian through the purchase of a two-surgery practice in Dunbar.

Campbell & Gibson Dental and Implant Practice is based across three sites in East Lothian

To facilitate the acquisition, the business approached Bank of Scotland for support and received a six-figure funding package.

Since, the Campbell & Gibson team has been working through the backlog of appointments caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

To help cope with this they have recruited a new dental hygienist and increased opening hours.

Once the backlog is tackled, the business is hoping to welcome many new patients over the foreseeable future and further expand its team.

READ MORE: Dental practice founded by husband and wife team acquired

Campbell & Gibson is now offering dental implants, orthodontics and anti-wrinkle treatments at the Dunbar Practice.

Dr Rose Campbell, partner at Campbell & Gibson Dental and Implant Practice, said: “My parents ran our Musselburgh practice for more than 30 years and developed a fantastic local reputation.

“With the Dunbar practice being put up for sale, we knew there was an opportunity to expand on the great work our parents had done by acquiring the practice and further growing our footprint in the local area.

“Bank of Scotland’s support was a huge boost and enabled us to achieve our growth ambitions while still delivering a fantastic service for all of our patients.”

Scott Beaton, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “The Scottish Dental Association recently stated that many practices across Scotland are still experiencing difficulties balancing the books, clearing backlogs and managing staff shortages as a result of the pandemic.

“Campbell & Gibson Dental and Implant Practice is a prime example of a Scottish dental firm that is working hard to prioritise the wellbeing of its patients in spite of these challenging conditions.

“We’ll continue to stand by the business over the coming months and years as it continues to make a positive local impact.”