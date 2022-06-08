TOURISM chiefs have underlined the importance of the Scotch whisky industry to its recovery from the pandemic, as a new campaign was launched by the country’s biggest distiller.
Leading figures from VisitScotland and Edinburgh Airport outlined the key role that whisky will play in tempting tourists back to Scotland, following two years of disruption because of the pandemic.
It came as Diageo unveiled a new advertising campaign for Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the drinks company’s whisky tourism attraction in Edinburgh city centre that opened in September last year.
The campaign is spearheaded by the largest advertising installation ever seen at Edinburgh Airport, which is forecast to welcome more than six million passengers to the city over the remainder of this year. The airport had its first one million passenger month in May since 2019.
Neil Christison, regional director of VisitScotland, said: “After a difficult two years for tourism, Scotland is open, and we are excited to be welcoming back visitors once more.
“We know Scotland’s history, heritage and culture are key motivators to visit with Scotch whisky part of this appeal, attracting millions of visitors per year. Whisky tourism plays an important role in the visitor experience, particularly for our international visitors, with one in five visiting a whisky experience as part of their trip.
“We know there is pent-up demand to travel to Scotland and we look forward to seeing more visitors return to Edinburgh Airport and Johnnie Walker Princes Street over the coming months.”
Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re passionate about promoting Edinburgh as a destination and highlighting some of the wonderful things the city has to offer.
"Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a fantastic addition to Edinburgh’s vast offering, and as one of the capital’s newest attractions it’s something passengers – and local whisky lovers – will be keen to explore and maybe even sample a dram or two.”
“As an airport we’ve just marked our first one million passenger month since 2019, and we can see the appetite for travel returning at a fast pace as many people take a long-awaited holiday.”
Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland brand homes, said: “We were delighted to learn from our colleagues at Edinburgh Airport that passenger numbers for May have reached one million, so now seems the perfect time to unveil our installation at Scotland’s most important international travel hub.
"It’s fantastic to see consumer confidence bouncing back so strongly, and we’re looking forward to a busy summer of international guests.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here