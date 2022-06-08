EDINBURGH is facing a “crunch point” because no new office space is under construction in the city centre, despite a strong rise in demand, a prominent property firm has declared.
Knight Frank said there is no new space under development in the city that has not already been pre-let.
The agent notes that while more than 400,000 square feet of major new build and refurbishment projects set to be completed over the next two to three years, 746,950 sq ft of requirements have been issued already during 2022 for city centre space at an average size of around 5,100 sq ft.
It cited the appeal of the Haymarket Edinburgh development, where tenants will include Capricorn Energy, Shepherd and Wedderburn and Baillie Gifford, as a sign of the huge demand for space and the “wider flight to quality accommodation”. Knight Frank said Haymarket Edinburg is fully let of its first building being completed later this year.
Toby Withall, office agency partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh has a clear supply-demand imbalance: there is no new-build space coming through until 2024, yet the level of demand is as strong as it has been for a long time.
"While some occupiers are downsizing on the back of the pandemic and incorporating more hybrid working, many are still very keen to have quality space in the city centre available to their staff.
“Refurbishments will help the situation, but an increasing number of occupiers want new build space that matches their ESG (environmental, social and governance) requirements. And, unlike many other major cities, much of Edinburgh’s Grade B office supply has been converted for other uses, even though that slowed during the pandemic.
“It is concerning that, as a growing capital city looking to attract businesses, we are close to a point where there is going to be no space to accommodate them. Haymarket Edinburgh demonstrates there is insatiable appetite for high-quality new space with access to the amenities you typically only find in a city centre.
“Edinburgh has become a victim of its own success as a great place to live and visit, which is in danger of stymieing the economic growth delivered by developing businesses in the city and attracting them from elsewhere. We need to address the lack of options in the city centre as soon as possible, opening up more opportunities for development.”
Knight Frank said its research has also revealed a lack of Grade B space available in Edinburgh to absorb excess demand, with 720,000 sq ft of Grade B office space converted through planning for change of use, largely to hotels and residential.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here