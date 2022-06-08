PLANS for a pioneeering £20m facility to turn waste plastic into hydrogen in Scotland have been approved.

West Dunbartonshire Council has given the green light to the plant, which is claimed will be the second of its kind in the UK. The plans were lodged by Peel NRE – part of Peel L&P – for the site at Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde.

The 13,500 tonne facility will use Powerhouse Energy Plc’s pioneering technology to create a local source of sustainable hydrogen from non-recyclable plastics, destined for landfill, incineration or export overseas.

The hydrogen will be used as a clean fuel for HGVs, buses and cars, with plans for a linked hydrogen refuelling station on the site. It follows the Government doubling its hydrogen production target by 2030 as part of the recently-published Energy Security Strategy so more clean and affordable energy can be produced in Britain as energy prices continue to rise globally.

Richard Barker, development director at Peel NRE, said: “This is a fantastic moment for West Dunbartonshire and the surrounding area. It shows how the UK is innovating when it comes to rolling out new net zero technologies. The facility will address the dual challenge of both tackling our problem plastic whilst creating hydrogen, a sustainable fuel for future generations.

“Whilst the focus must remain on removing plastic from society, there are still end of life plastics that need managing. The £20m plant will play a pivotal role in making the best use of non-recyclable material, with the resulting hydrogen able to help cut carbon emissions from vehicles.”

It’s the second such planned facility, with the first to be delivered at Peel NRE’s Protos site in Cheshire near Ellesmere Port – due to begin construction this year. In Scotland, its estimated construction will take around 15 months to complete the facility.

Paul Drennan-Durose, chief executive of Powerhouse Energy Group, said: “The consent is another key landmark for the rollout of our pioneering technology in the UK, creating a local source of hydrogen production and a vehicle refuelling station. It’ll help deliver a low carbon alternative to diesel vehicles, responding to both Scottish and UK Government missions to decarbonise our communities and economy.

“This is the second in a planned portfolio of such recycling facilities across the UK we’re currently exploring with Peel NRE. It demonstrates our commitment to tackling the greatest challenges of our time – tackling climate change and addressing our waste plastic - with innovative technologies.”

Siblings acquire and expand parents' dental business

A SCOTTISH dental business has acquired its third practice after securing six-figure bank backing.

Campbell & Gibson Dental and Implant Practice is a family-run dental practice, based across three sites in East Lothian, and a business owned by siblings Rob and Rose Campbell, and their partner James Gibson.

​Tourism chiefs raise glass to Scotch whisky industry

TOURISM chiefs have underlined the importance of the Scotch whisky industry to its recovery from the pandemic, as a new campaign was launched by the country’s biggest distiller.

Leading figures from VisitScotland and Edinburgh Airport outlined the key role that whisky will play in tempting tourists back to Scotland, following two years of disruption because of the pandemic.

​​​​​​​​​Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇