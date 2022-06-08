By Ian McConnell
The UK economy will stagnate next year, to be by far the worst-performing economy of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations in 2023, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is now forecasting.
The think-tank, highlighting the major detrimental impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, declared the UK Government “should consider slowing fiscal consolidation to support growth”. It observed the Boris Johnson administration had already started to tighten fiscal policy.
In December, the Paris-based OECD had projected the UK would grow by 2.1% next year so the new forecast of zero expansion represents a sharp downgrade.
The think-tank projects that, among the G7, the US and Italy will be the joint-second-worst performers in 2023, with growth of 1.2%. It forecasts global expansion of 2.8% next year.
The OECD has cut its forecast of global growth this year from 4.5% to 3%. It has reduced its forecast of UK expansion this year to 3.6%, from 4.7% in December last year, although this would still mean the country would be the second-best performer in the G7, behind Canada, which is projected to achieve gross domestic product growth of 3.8% this year.
It said of the UK: “Fiscal policy has to balance gradual fiscal tightening with well-targeted support to protect vulnerable households from the rising cost of living and significant spending and investment needs to support productivity.”
The OECD added: “The UK economy is susceptible to economic spill-over effects from Russia’s invasion into Ukraine through rising energy prices and supply-chain disruptions. The United Kingdom has limited direct trade and financial linkages with Russia and Ukraine, but higher global energy prices add to the squeeze on household incomes, which are now declining in real terms.”
It observed: “Fiscal policy has started to tighten, with the main pandemic support measures phased out at the end of 2021. Other measures, such as the temporary reduced VAT (value-added tax) rates on hospitality and recreational services, ended on 31 March 2022. To return to a sustainable fiscal path, the Government has committed to a gradual medium-term fiscal consolidation plan, with planned increases in tax revenues and increased investment.”
However, it declared: “The Government should consider slowing fiscal consolidation to support growth.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel