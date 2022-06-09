A PIONEERING Scottish company has linked with one of the oldest family-run healthcare firms in the UK to create a new dissolvable wipe product.

Fife-based McCormack Innovation and Salts Healthcare of Birmingham have created the Salts FlushAway Wipe, an adhesive remover wipe, which dissolves in water in two minutes, and so removes concerns over sewer blocks and marine environment harm.

Claimed to be the first of its kind, the wipe is designed to help people who are living with stoma, who often need to remove adhesive residue from the skin around any application.

The firms said Salts FlushAway Wipe will “give people the convenience of using a wipe knowing it won’t cause harm to the environment”.

The product has been awarded the Fine To Flush marque by Water UK, the trade organisation for water companies across the United Kingdom.

The Salts FlushAway Wipe is the first product to be developed by the two companies as they announce a strategic partnership to create further innovative and environmentally-friendly goods to help people worldwide living with a stoma.

Iain Powner, strategic head of technical at Salts Healthcare, said “This product will help to improve the lives of people living with a stoma knowing that neither they or the product is damaging the environment.

"Salts is totally committed to creating green products and reducing our effect on the globe.

"The FlushAway Wipes packaging can be 100 per cent recycled. Even the foil sachet wrappers we have to use to deliver medical products has been thought of; we are offering a free foil sachet return service for patients through our Medilink Home Delivery Service, so we can recycle them.”

Brian McCormack, of McCormack Innovation, said: “Being able to create a wet wipe product which can be safely disposed of by flushing down the toilet is unique, not just in the healthcare market but in everyday life, and it’s something we are really proud of.”

Peter Salt, Salts chief executive, said: “It’s been a really enjoyable journey for everyone involved and how satisfying it is to be able to create a product that has so many positives.

"I’d like to thank Brian and his team and Iain’s innovative technical teams at Salts for making the FlushAway Wipes a reality."