HOSPITALITY group Manorview has revealed plans to convert a bungalow in the grounds of its Redhurst Hotel in Giffnock into a luxury suite.

The three-bedroom property is being developed into an secluded space for couples marrying at the hotel and other guests. The project builds on the group’s £3.25 million refurbishment of the Redhurst, which was completed during lockdown.

The refurbished bungalow will be called The Garden House, and will be set in a landscaped private garden featuring a fountain, pagoda, fire pit and seating. The interior, which Manorview said will be luxuriously decorated, will include a private bar and dining space, standalone copper bathtub, and wet room with two rainfall shower heads. It has been designed by SpaceID, which has devised interiors for honeymoon suites across the Manorview portfolio.

Susan Spence, wedding and events manager at Manorview, said: “Giving our couples everything they want and need from their wedding day is so important to us.

"The transformation of the bungalow will create a much-needed outdoor space for wedding photos, as well as giving our couples an unforgettable accommodation experience on the evening of their wedding.”

The Garden House, which is expected to be complete in late summer, will be accessed through a gate in the Redhurst car park.

Managing director David Tracey said: “We have a reputation for creating honeymoon suites with the wow-factor and this will be no different. We are looking forward to unveiling the complete product later this year and adding to an already excellent wedding day experience delivered at The Redhurst.”

Details of the project emerged shortly after Manorview completed a deal to acquire the Brisbane House Hotel in Largs. The seaside hotel was the tenth to join the Manorview portfolio, which also includes the nearby Bowfield Hotel and Country Club in Howwood, Boclair House in Bearsden, Cornhill Castle in Biggar and the Redhurst.