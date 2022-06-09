A family-owned luxury inn that has been trading since 1884 has come to market.

Agent Smith & Clough said the Inn on Loch Lomond is “full of character and furnished to the highest standard”.

The agent added it is an “extremely rare opportunity to acquire a business on Loch Lomond".

The in has 25 bespoke ensuite bedrooms, including ten larger rooms. The majority of rooms have open views of Loch Lomond and Ben Lomond.

View from one of the rooms

The premises also has a dining room, lounge bar and conservatory dining area, with “extensive outside seating and private parking.”

There is also a Beach Cottage with eight letting rooms, refurbished last year, for sale at a separate negotiation.

The inn is 40 mins from Glasgow Airport, following A82 tourist route, the agent said.

The agent added: “The inn has traded since 1884 and has an exceptional reputation within the area.

“Having bought the business in June 2007 as the Inverbeg Inn, the property closed in September 2007 and underwent extensive refurbishment throughout including a new larger kitchen and the building of the new bedroom wing.

“Opening back up in July 2008, trading until the full refurbishment was finished internally with the addition of ten larger rooms including Parisian balconies and a staff area, bringing the Inn on Loch Lomond to life in June 2010, having presented it to a very high standard both internally and externally, whilst retaining much of its original charm.

“Split over three levels the original building is of a traditional stone construction with the extension of a more modern construction all under a pitched tiled roof.”

The property is at offers over £2.5m.

