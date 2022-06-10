DATAVITA has announced plans to open a new data centre in Glasgow's largest single office building at 177 Bothwell Street.
The data site represents £6 million of investment and will be Datavita’s second facility, after the acquisition of the Fortis data centre in Lanarkshire last year.
It will support occupiers in 177 Bothwell Street, which was developed and sold by HFD Group, along with the wider business community in the city’s International Financial Services District.
The facility will also support city centre projects such as the roll-out of 5G and internet of things (IoT) networks.
Danny Quinn, managing director at Datavita said: “The installation of our new metro data centre at 177 Bothwell Street is a large part of our plan for growth.
"Having the data centre in the heart of the city will not only support the capabilities of 177 Bothwell Street, but will support the growing demand from telecoms, IoT, and smart city technologies providers for quality data centre services in the heart of Glasgow city centre.”
Stephen Lewis, of HFD Property Group, said the centre will provide "the IT infrastructure necessary for the many smart building technologies we are installing".
