SHARES in Scotgold Resources rose by nine per cent as Scotland’s only gold mine operator posted record production levels at its Cononish site.
The mine near Tyndrum hailed production of 1,984 ounces of gold and 10,810 ounces of silver for April and May, and said it is on track to hit its second quarter target of between 2,600 – 3,200 ounces of gold.
The business said gold grades in flotation concentrate of up to 324.4 grams per tonne were realised during April and May, along with sales of £2.424 million for 226.6 dry metric tonnes of gold concentrate.
The cut and fill stoping, or excavating, mining method is “progressing well” into June, and continues to improve production profile, with the third cut and fill stope targeted for the third quarter of this year.
The company said its £3m Fern Wealth Debt Facility draw down continues with £1.915m received by the company and drawn to date for the processing plant and mine optimisation initiatives.
Phil Day, the Scotgold Resources chief executive who has turned round the fortunes of the facility in the space of a year, announced the results.
He said: “We are pleased to report that April and May have delivered record profitable gold production, a trend we expect to continue in June and the rest of 2022, in line with our mine schedule.
“Crucially, as we continue to develop the mine and access areas to stope mine – cut and fill, our mining visibility, mining efficiencies, gold grade definition and control further improve which places us in an ideal position to implement the processing plant and mine optimisation plans to yield further growth.
“With £1.915m now received and drawn from our Fern Wealth Debt Facility, I am looking-forward to H2 2022 as we commission the tailings thickener and deliver step changes in performance, gold grade, stability of production and reduced costs per tonne of ore mining.”
READ MORE: Troubleshooter turns fortunes of gold mine around
It said gravity gold doré continues to be produced and the company plans another gold pour this month.
Mr Day said earlier the Argyll facility is set to stand as an exemplar for clean mining.
The firm said it is “committed to responsible mining and is pleased to report it is one of the only global gold producers that does not use cyanide for either its flotation gold concentrate production or gravity gold”.
Scotgold's video is showing gold doré being poured. The company also produces the gold concentrate via flotation which has mainly been referenced in the update.
Funding is boosting optimisation initiatives include the design, construction, and commissioning of a “tailings thickener”, an important part of growing the process, “enhancing mining efficiencies of the underground mine to ensure continuous operations and the installation of an ore sorter at the processing plant between the existing crushing unit and the mill".
This would "realise an increase in ounces of gold processed per tonne at lower tonnages and potentially lower capex and opex”, it said. The tailings thickener has been pre-constructed in Turkey" to allow for the fast and efficient installation at Scotgold’s site".
READ MORE: Video tour inside Scotgold Cononish gold mine
The thickener is in transit to site where it is planned for installation in August, a delay of up to two months because of current global shipping issues.
Once the thickener is operational the expected gold ounces run rate of the process plant will be at 16,500 – 17,500 ounces of gold on an annualised basis.
In the first quarter the company focused on the development of the mine, opening the underground mine faces to prepare for stope mining. It said this was to allow the extraction of ore faster, more effectively and "give improved detailed grade control definition to the mine plan, increasing gold recoveries and production".
It work resulted in achieving access to the stope at Cononish on March 21 which yielded immediate results with gold grades up to 35 grams per tonne for processing being realised.
Shares in Scotgold closed up 2p at 72.5p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here