RESIDENTS and businesses are being asked their views on a new masterplan for a historic park and related infrastructure in the Scottish capital.

A consultation has launched seeking the views on the plan for Leith Links and what improvements people would like to see there over the next ten years.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s Thriving Green Spaces Project is producing the masterplan, which aims to set out what could happen at Leith Links in the future.

The proposals are now on display during a six-week consultation to gain feedback from the Leith community and park users.

Since September last year, work on a draft masterplan for Leith Links has been under way with a working group of interested parties involved in coming up with proposals on how Leith Links can better serve the community and capitalise on its potential and popularity.

The working group includes council staff, representatives from the community council, partner and local organisations who have all worked together to come up with a plan that would make improvements in the area.

The council has also kept a wider park stakeholder reference group, including local sports teams, schools and elected members, up-to-date with the masterplan proposals, inviting comment and discussion to help develop the concept design that is now being consulted on.

Potential uses for the site

Leithers and park users will be asked about the overall concept plan, the wider park improvement ideas, opportunities to make the park better for nature and wildlife and a proposed activity hub area.

As well as taking part online, residents will be able to view the proposals in-person and speak to the team at the following events: Saturday 11 June – Leith Gala Day; Sunday 19 June – Big Lunch on Leith Links.

Val Walker, culture and communities convener, said: “Leith Links is an extremely popular park in the city and has a rich history and lots of potential.

“The proposed masterplan suggests some very exciting ideas and I very much look forward to hearing the feedback.

“Our parks play host to a wide variety of activity and events each year and Leith Links is one of our premier parks serving a large population. We want to make sure it has everything users need. It is a real hub in the area and we want to make sure we reflect what residents want.

“The responses will help shape a finalised concept masterplan, representative of what the community would like to see delivered, which will be brought forward for council approval and funding and resource permitting will form the basis for improvements to Leith Links over the next decade. I'd urge as many local residents as possible to have their say in this consultation so we can develop a truly community-based masterplan.”

