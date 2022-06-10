AN important milestone has been reached as work starts on a ground-breaking net zero housing complex.

Led by City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with Cambuslang-headquartered CCG (Scotland), the 75 home “Granton D1” affordable housing pilot is part of the £1.3bn, 3,500 net zero home Granton Waterfront regeneration project.

The collaboration between local and national government, academia and the construction industry is testing a new model for designing, procuring and delivering new homes in the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Designed by Anderson Bell Christie and located to the rear of the former Granton railway station building, this is the first pilot development in the Edinburgh Home Demonstrator project.

Granton D1 is also part of the council’s ambition to deliver 20,000 affordable homes by 2027 and will contribute towards achieving the city’s target to become a net zero city by 2030.

Future residents will benefit from a 20-minute neighbourhood approach, with active travel routes, public transport links and local amenities – including three commercial units. Where parking is provided, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points will also be installed.

To achieve net zero the development will utilise a series of innovative measures including improved fabric performance, and triple-glazed windows, which will combine to dramatically reduce heat loss and energy demand.

The project will pave the way for wider regeneration.

An all-renewable energy strategy delivered by an entirely electric, on-site energy centre and solar PV panels will also be utilised.

Carbon offsetting measures will also be in place with the outcomes reviewed through post-occupation analysis that will be undertaken by Edinburgh Napier University to validate the performance of the homes and inform future strategy for EHD projects.

David Wylie, CCG managing director, said: “As the cost of living continues to increase, we are also responsible for understanding how we can tackle the fuel poverty agenda in the here and now by continuing to advance construction methods and adopt new, renewable technologies.

“Our partnership with the council fosters early engagement and collaboration which means projects like Granton D1 can be realised much faster and the beneficiaries of this process are both the end-user and the environment.

“This project is hugely significant for the future of housing in Scotland and we thank the City of Edinburgh Council for allowing CCG to play our part in building a more sustainable future.”

Jane Meagher, housing convener for City of Edinburgh Council, said: “The future of housebuilding is happening here in Edinburgh. Getting construction under way is a huge step for Granton Waterfront and the pilot will help us create much needed new homes and a trailblazing new future for sustainable living in the city.”

Entrepreneurs share £1.5m in latest Scottish EDGE Awards

EDINBURGH biotech start-up Lentitek was one of last night's biggest winners as 40 businesses recieved more than £1.5 million of funding in the latest round of the Scottish EDGE Awards.

Lentitek, which provides a next-generation cancer therapy treatment called CAR-T, received a total of £100,000 in the category sponsored by Glasgow's Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC). Following last night's event, EDGE has now awarded approximatley £20m to more than 500 early-stage, high-growth businesses through 19 rounds of the competition.

​£1.6m market hall food and drink hub plans will transform historic building

AN A listed Glasgow building will be transformed into an inspirational creative industries hub and market hall food and drink destination.

The Briggait Clydeside Market Halls has been awarded more than £1.6million to restore the 1200 square metres space - a historic building on the banks of the Clyde.

​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇