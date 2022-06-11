SALMON producer Scottish Sea Farms has seen off competition from heavyweights such as BrewDog and Veolia to win a coveted industry award.
The Stirling-based company, which has 63 marine farms around the Scottish mainland, Orkney and Shetland, took home the sustainability award at a ceremony hosted by the Association for Renewable Energy & Clean Technology at Birmingham’s Botanical Gardens on Thursday.
The awards were launched in 2006 to recognise organisations and individuals making real and measurable progress towards net zero.
Scottish Sea farms secured the sustainability award for carbon footprint-friendly measures such as increasing uptake of renewable energies and rethinking waste to create circular economy products.
Anne Anderson, the company’s head of sustainability and development, said: “It helps that salmon farming has one of the lowest carbon footprints of all the livestock farming sectors, which is a great starting point. At company level, we’re taking these strong credentials even further, working in collaboration with like-minded supply partners and customers to set a new bar for sustainability within the sector.”
