Edinburgh biotech start-up Lentitek has scooped one of the biggest prizes in the latest round of the Scottish EDGE Awards, which over the last eight years has doled out approximately £20 million to more than 500 early-stage businesses deemed to have high growth potential.

Lentitek, which provides a next-generation cancer therapy treatment called CAR-T, received a total of £100,000 in the category sponsored by Glasgow's Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC). It was among 40 companies to receive more than £1.5m in the 19th round of the Scottish EDGE Awards.