Edinburgh biotech start-up Lentitek has scooped one of the biggest prizes in the latest round of the Scottish EDGE Awards, which over the last eight years has doled out approximately £20 million to more than 500 early-stage businesses deemed to have high growth potential.
Lentitek, which provides a next-generation cancer therapy treatment called CAR-T, received a total of £100,000 in the category sponsored by Glasgow's Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC). It was among 40 companies to receive more than £1.5m in the 19th round of the Scottish EDGE Awards.
In the Young EDGE category for entrepreneurs under the age of 30, winners included North Coast Watersports and Robocean, who received the top prizes of £15,000 from Harper Macleod and Scottish Enterprise respectively. Scottish Enterprise extended its contribution of £75,000 in the Young EDGE category, enabling a further seven winners aged 18-30 to be supported in both this and the next round.
“The high calibre of innovative applicants EDGE attracts is testament to its ever-growing reputation and gave the EDGE 19 judging panel a very tough job," said Leah Pape, head of entrepreneurship at Scottish Enterprise. "Our congratulations to all the winners."
Wildcard EDGE winners – the category for pre-trading companies, sole traders and partnerships – received £85,000 in total, including Samastar which was awarded £15,000.
The Net Zero award was won by Edinburgh-based Farm-Hand, a farm management data platform used for connecting farmers and farming aggregators to appropriate agriculture solutions. Founder Abhimanyu Bhavgava received funds of £70,000 to further support the company’s growth ambitions.
Scottish EDGE is supported by The Hunter Foundation, Royal Bank of Scotland, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.
