Glasgow-headquartered engineering consultancy Mabbett & Associates has continued its expansion drive with the acquisition of Hampshire-based GEP Environmental, a firm it has worked with for the past 10 years.
Mabbett – which advises clients on environmental, health, sustainability and safety in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and distilling – will add GEP’s offices in Winchester, Edinburgh, Anglesey and Caerphilly to its existing network of 10 UK offices. Managing director Derek McNab said the deal will enhance Mabbett’s technical resources, with staff numbers topping 100.
“We are delighted to add GEP Environmental to the Mabbett group in a deal that we believe will bring huge benefits to the clients of both companies going forward, not to mention the new opportunities that the enhanced service offering and reach will bring,” he said. “Having enjoyed a decade-long working relationship with GEP Environmental – as contractor/subcontractor and vice-versa – we have long admired their values and capabilities.
READ MORE: Forres: Mabbett, Scottish engineering consultancy, opens office
"There are great synergies between the companies in the energy, engineering and environmental sectors, but also some complementary skill sets and services that will introduce new ways of doing things for both companies. I think learning from each other will make us stronger as a unit.”
This is Mabbett’s third major strategic investment since hooking up with Inverness-based investment group GEG Capital. Mabbett acquired Inverness-based planning and design specialist GH Johnston in February of this year, followed a month later by the purchase of ecology services consultancy Nevis Environmental.
Jia MacKenzie, director at GEG, welcomed the latest acquisition.
“With excellent values, reputation and capabilities in their field, we see [GEP] as a perfect match for Mabbett, and expect it to be a catalyst for further growth both regionally and sector-wise,” she said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here