Glasgow-headquartered engineering consultancy Mabbett & Associates has continued its expansion drive with the acquisition of Hampshire-based GEP Environmental, a firm it has worked with for the past 10 years.

Mabbett – which advises clients on environmental, health, sustainability and safety in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and distilling – will add GEP’s offices in Winchester, Edinburgh, Anglesey and Caerphilly to its existing network of 10 UK offices. Managing director Derek McNab said the deal will enhance Mabbett’s technical resources, with staff numbers topping 100.