Glasgow-headquartered engineering consultancy Mabbett & Associates has continued its expansion drive with the acquisition of Hampshire-based GEP Environmental, a firm it has worked with for the past 10 years.

Mabbett – which advises clients on environmental, health, sustainability and safety in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and distilling – will add GEP’s offices in Winchester, Edinburgh, Anglesey and Caerphilly to its existing network of 10 UK offices. Managing director Derek McNab said the deal will enhance Mabbett’s technical resources, with staff numbers topping 100.

“We are delighted to add GEP Environmental to the Mabbett group in a deal that we believe will bring huge benefits to the clients of both companies going forward, not to mention the new opportunities that the enhanced service offering and reach will bring,” he said. “Having enjoyed a decade-long working relationship with GEP Environmental – as contractor/subcontractor and vice-versa – we have long admired their values and capabilities.

READ MORE: Forres: Mabbett, Scottish engineering consultancy, opens office

"There are great synergies between the companies in the energy, engineering and environmental sectors, but also some complementary skill sets and services that will introduce new ways of doing things for both companies. I think learning from each other will make us stronger as a unit.”

This is Mabbett’s third major strategic investment since hooking up with Inverness-based investment group GEG Capital. Mabbett acquired Inverness-based planning and design specialist GH Johnston in February of this year, followed a month later by the purchase of ecology services consultancy Nevis Environmental.

Jia MacKenzie, director at GEG, welcomed the latest acquisition.

“With excellent values, reputation and capabilities in their field, we see [GEP] as a perfect match for Mabbett, and expect it to be a catalyst for further growth both regionally and sector-wise,” she said.