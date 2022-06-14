Swiss watch giant TAG Heuer has opened its first stand-alone botique in Scotland in partnership with family-owned jeweller Beaverbrooks.

Beaverbrooks has upscaled its footprint in the Silverburn Shopping Centre with the addition of the TAG Heuer outlet, which features a selection of the world-renowned brand's most anticipated heritage pieces and special editions.

With 71 stores across the UK, Beaverbrooks has expanded its luxury offering in recent months – the new TAG Heuer boutique is the seventh addition to the Beaverbrooks portfolio and the second to be opened by the brand over the last year.

Located next to the new boutique, the existing Beaverbrooks store has also undergone a significant refurbishment to create a more immersive shopping experience for customers. The revamped store has introduced an exclusive "diamond room" for shoppers looking to browse for special moments, with a range of luxury bridal pieces alongside an extensive selection of diamonds, jewellery and watches from leading brands.

Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer to open its first luxury boutique in Scotland next to our refitted Silverburn store.

“The shopping centre is the perfect location for the new boutique, and with our new-look store with a dedicated diamond room for browsing special items, we’re confident it will be very popular with customers.

"We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding levels of personal customer service, expertise and passion for luxury watches and fine jewellery - for our customers, both local and further afield.”

Rob Diver, managing director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland, added: “We are excited to continue our 2022 retail expansion plan with the opening of the first ever TAG Heuer boutique in Scotland with long-standing partner Beaverbrooks.

"The new boutique is located in Silverburn Shopping Centre outside of Glasgow and will offer the full TAG Heuer experience with the brands’ infamous collections along with special editions such as the sought-after Carrera Porsche timepieces. The team will welcome new customers into the boutique sharing their expertise in the search of the perfect timepiece.”

Hamilton industrial building sold for £2.5 million

Scottish property company HFD has sold an industrial property in Hamilton in a deal worth around £2.5 million.

HFD has offloaded 1 Watt Place, a modern building originally developed by Scottish Enterprise in the early 2000s, to Edinburgh Napier University.

Estate agent Stonehouse acquires Grant Fairbairn Property Leasing

Aberdeenshire estate agency Stonehouse has acquired Grant Fairbairn Property Leasing in a deal which brings on board nearly 200 rental homes.

Stonehouse will manage the new properties from its central Aberdeen base at Neo House on Riverside Drive.

​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇