By Scott Wright
A BUILDING home that will soon be home to a luxury watch brand on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street has changed hands in a deal worth £4.7 million.
Buccleuch Property, a division of landowner the Duke of Buccleuch’s family business, has acquired 120 Buchanan Street from pensions giant Aegon.
The deal comes shortly after Laings, the Glasgow-based jeweller, signed a long lease over the building. Laings, which recently announced multi-million-pound plans to develop Rowan House elsewhere on Buchanan Street, will operate a flagship Tag Heuer store at the property. It will take possession of the site in January 2023 when Diesel vacates.
Phil Eves, director of Buccleuch Property, said: “We are constantly reviewing all sectors of the UK property market to seek out what we believe will provide good quality, sustainable income with the potential for growth. Buchanan Street offers the best retailing location in Scotland and consistently outperforms many of the key UK high streets in terms of attracting the best retailers. We believe recent strong letting activity on the street shows it has already bounced back and will continue to benefit from the large catchment area and wider regeneration projects ongoing in Glasgow city centre.”
Property firm Savills advised Aegon on the deal, while EYCO acted for Buccleuch Property. The £4.7m price agreed for the property reflects a stabilised net income yield of 5.8%.
Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, said: “The sale of the new Tag Heuer flagship Glasgow store further cements our belief that Buchanan Street is coming back to once again be recognised by both investors and occupiers as one of Europe’s best retail destinations. This transaction is one of the many we are working on in Glasgow city centre and we hope to be able to share some more exciting news regarding further occupier and investor commitment shortly.”
In April, family-owned Laings signed a 15-year lease to expand its presence at the B-listed Rowan House, which will ultimately see it fully occupy the five-storey building.
Managing director Stuart McDowell said at the time: “The centrepiece of this investment plan is our new flagship showroom in Glasgow, where we’ll be bringing Laings to the forefront while creating unique, immersive experiences for our clients.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here