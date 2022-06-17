Circus Extreme is thrilled to be returning to the Scotland in 2022 as part of its World Tour. A one-of-a-kind performance, that has been five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world.

Bringing its high energy show to Dundee (Wednesday June 22nd - Sunday July 3rd), Aberdeen (Friday July 8th - Sunday July 24th) and Glasgow (Friday July 29th - Sunday August 14th)!

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Extreme production which features show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Acts include the Ayala Troupe, who will be performing their award winning high wire act which has never been seen before in the UK. Having performed all over the world and most recently showcased in the world famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

Just back from its European tour, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will be bringing you its jaw-dropping stunts to the Big Top as pilots fly through the air displaying cliff-hanger stunts, such as the superman and nac nac to name a few. Battling for air space, resident riders will get the adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips.

The EXTREME® stunt riding team also perform the Globe of Death, the most death-defying act ever demonstrated! This incredible stunt will put the performers under G-force pressures similar to that of a fighter pilot. Watch as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere. This really is one for the petrolheads!

Direct from Ukraine walking the slack wire is Tatiana Kundyk, fresh from various Golden Buzzer performances, including a mind blowing performance on the world famous Super Talent show, proud to be showcasing her incredible balancing skills all performed in a distinctive style for this new production.

World famous Henry the Prince of Clowns, a celebrated figure in the circus, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

British legend, Laura Miller, will be showcasing her internationally renowned aquatic aerial ring which unites the elements of fire, water and air. Witness the aerial hoop skills combining grace, beauty, visually stunning lights and music that will transport viewers into a sci-fi world.

On top of this there will be death defying airborne stunts including the unmissable Aerial Duo Polischuk, who are one of the few acts in the world to perform these mid air stunts, watch in awe as they hold each other by their teeth high in the roof of the big top.

Watch world record holding Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia merge his hand skills with energy and fire together with a troupe of dancers and musicians performing their acts all with unique twists.

This really is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.

The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in the UK’s largest Covid secure circus big top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.

It’s time to awaken your soul and stir the imagination of your family!

As a special thank you to NHS staff & care workers the circus is offering you and 1 guest FREE TICKETS to a special preview show taking place –

DUNDEE Wed June 22nd 5pm or 7.45pm

ABERDEEN Fri July 8th… 3pm or 7.45pm

GLASGOW Fri July 29th… 3pm or 7.45pm

With 300 tickets available if you’d like to secure your seats call the box-office manager on 0203 375 3970. You will need to bring proof of employment, such as the light blue card when collecting your tickets.

Visit the website for further details www.circusextreme.co.uk, or book tickets here https://www.circusextreme.co.uk/tickets/ or from the box office: 0203 375 3970

FULL SHOWTIMES:

DUNDEE

RIVERSIDE PARK,

DUNDEE,

DD2 1UG

Wed June 22nd… 5pm & 7.45pm

Thur June 23rd… 5pm & 7.45pm

Fri June 24th… 5pm & 7.45pm

Sat June 25th… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun June 26th… 2pm & 5pm

Mon June 27th… No Performances

Tue June 28th… 5pm & 7.45pm

Wed June 29th… 5pm & 7.45pm

Thur June 30th… 5pm & 7.45pm

Fri July 1st… 5pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 2nd… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

ABERDEEN

QUEENS LINKS

ABERDEEN

AB24 5EF

Fri July 8th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 9th… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun July 10th… 2pm & 5pm

Mon July 11th… No Performances

Tue July 12th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Wed July 13th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur July 14th…3pm & 7.45pm

Fri July 15th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 16th… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun July 17th… 2pm & 5pm

Mon July 18th… No Performances

Tue July 19th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Wed July 20th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur July 21st…3pm & 7.45pm

Fri July 22nd… 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 23rd… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

GLASGOW

SILVERBURN SHOPPING CENTRE,

GREEN CAR PARK,

G53 6AG

Fri July 29th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat July 30th… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun July 31st… 2pm & 5pm

Mon Aug 1st… 2pm & 5pm

Tue Aug 2nd… No Performances

Wed Aug 3rd… 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur Aug 4th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Fri Aug 5th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat Aug 6th… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun Aug 7th… 2pm & 5pm

Mon Aug 8th… No Performances

Tue Aug 9th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Wed Aug 10th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Thur Aug 11th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Fri Aug 12th… 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat Aug 13th… 2pm, 5pm & 7.45pm

Sun Aug 14th… 12 Noon & 3pm