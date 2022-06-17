By Ian McConnell
Business Editor
Grosvenor Casinos has announced an investment of more than £3.5 million to expand its Merchant City venue in Glasgow.
It said the casino would be “transformed into a modern destination” with the addition of a new bar and restaurant seating 70 people, “best-in-class” table games, and the creation of what it described as “one of the best premium viewing areas to watch live sport in the city”.
The company noted that the Merchant City operation was “one of Grosvenor’s best-performing casino venues outside of London”.
It said the investment would create 13 jobs, with a head chef among the roles available. Other jobs include food and beverage hosts, and trainee dealers.
Grosvenor Casinos declared: “The refurbishment is also a major boost for the hospitality sector in the city as businesses look to recover following a challenging outlook caused by the pandemic.”
Debbie Johnston, general manager of the Grosvenor Casino Glasgow Merchant City, said: “We’re excited to be creating a world-class entertainment venue which will offer guests an experience like no other with a real focus on gaming, dining and sports viewing, all in a vibrant atmosphere.”
She added: “Glasgow’s hospitality sector was hard hit during the pandemic, but Grosvenor Casinos' major investment in Merchant City shows there is real confidence in the city’s recovery. We can’t wait to welcome customers old and new where they will be able to socialise, kick back and let their hair down for an unforgettable entertainment experience.”
The casino will remain open throughout the refurbishment.
Construction is also under way to revamp the gaming offer at the casino with upgraded tables and electronic roulette terminals.
Grosvenor Casinos, part of The Rank Group, is the largest UK casino operator. It has 52 casinos nationwide.
