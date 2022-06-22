Uniswap is a community governed decentralised (DEX) platform launched in November 2018 by crypto entrepreneur Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs. The open-source, censorship-resistant protocol is built on the Ethereum blockchain to provide liquidity and safe, accessible trading of ERC-20 tokens.

Uniswap has a vast ecosystem of DeFi apps, tools and integrations built on the Uniswap protocol, which is non-upgradable. Users can vote, swap, and earn via the Uniswap ecosystem. For instance, the Trust wallet, the most secure and trusted crypto wallet, is part of the Uniswap ecosystem.

The Uniswap native governance token is $UNI. Holders of $UNI tokens govern the Uniswap protocol via an on-chain process, enabling active community participation in decisions regarding the future of the Uniswap protocol. Between late 2020 and early 2021, the $UNI tokens made significant price gains, and undoubtedly, $UNI is one of the most popular DeFi coins in the crypto space.

This guide provides an in-depth review of how and where to buy Uniswap (UNI) tokens.

How to Buy Uniswap (UNI) – Quick Guide

If you're ready to buy Uniswap (UNI) tokens, choosing a trustworthy cryptocurrency platform is essential. eToro is a highly regulated and secure exchange that lists $UNI tokens. You can open an account with eToro in less than five minutes: -

Step 1: Register for an account with eToro - For verification, eToro requires a driving license or passport and a copy of a utility bill. Once uploaded, eToro will quickly approve your account.

Step 3: Deposit Funds - you can fund your eToro account with a debit or credit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller or bank transfer. You will need a minimum deposit of $10 to start trading Uniswap (UNI)

Step 4: Search for UNI - go to the search bar on the eToro dashboard and type in "UNI" from the dropdown menu

Step 5: Buy Uniswap (UNI) - Click on the "trade" tab and enter the amount you wish to invest in $UNI tokens. To finalise your purchase, click on "Open Trade."

Later, in this guide, we provide a complete tutorial for purchasing Uniswap (UNI) from eToro.

Where to Buy Uniswap Coin - Best Places Reviews

Now you know how to buy Uniswap (UNI), we'll look more closely at the best cryptocurrency places and exchanges to buy Uniswap (UNI).

1. eToro: Overall Best Place to Buy UNI Token in 2022

eToro was launched in 2007, intending to create a user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange accessible to everyone at all levels, even complete beginners. Today, eToro has over 27 million users. In less than a year from 2021 to the current date (May 2022), 7 million new users joined eToro.

eToro is regulated by several top-tier government authorities, including the United Kingdom and Australia: -

· US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC)

· Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

· The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

· The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

· Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)

On the eToro trading platform, you buy $UNI tokens on a spread basis, meaning that you pay the difference between the $UNI buying and selling price. eToro offers zero transaction fees for US traders or any user if you transact with USD.

eToro's minimum $10 deposit makes it easy to get started trading with $UNI tokens

eToro lists over 60 different cryptocurrencies, including top listed coins like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). You can also add Decentraland (MANA), AAVE and ApeCoin to your portfolio.

eToro Smart Portfolio

If you're new to trading and investing in cryptocurrency, how do you know the best coins to add to your crypto portfolio? eToro makes it easy for you to diversify by providing the eToro Smart Portfolio service. The eToro management team of experts handpick a selection of crypto tokens to add to your portfolio so you can hedge your bets. One of eToro's Smart Portfolios is a compilation of DeFi coins, including $UNI tokens and many other popular DeFi coins like Compound (BNT), Bancor and dYdX (DYDX).

eToro Copy Trading

Another popular eToro option is the copy trading service. You choose an eToro verified trader or investor, check out their profile and results and sign up to mirror their trading. It's a minimum requirement of $200, but during 2021, eToro reports that its copy traders averaged a 30% ROI.

2. Crypto.com: Margin Trade Uniswap Token

Crypro.com listed Uniswap (UNI) in late 2020. You can spot trade UNI/USDT and UNI/USDC and, for experienced traders, trade on margin with leverage. Crypto.com has built a reputation as one of the best platforms for futures trading. The interface is -user-friendly, account approval is super fast, and you can download the Crypto.com mobile trading app.

You can instantly purchase Uniswap (UNI) with a credit or debit card for a 2.99% transaction fee and trade fee-free for 30 days. After the trial period, expect to pay a 0.4% commission per trade. You can offset these fees if you own Crypto.com's native token, $CRO.

If you're interested in building a cryptocurrency portfolio, Crypto.com lists over 200 different tokens, and the platform has more than 400 trading markets. You can also earn a yield from some of your tokens with no lock-in period. Each coin has a different APY so that you can make a bit of passive income from your crypto investments.

3. Binance: The Best Place to Trade Uniswap with Low Fees

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and it's one of the most popular platforms, trading over $14 billion daily. The Binance trading platform creates exceptional liquidity for cryptocurrency traders. The platform lists over 390 coins and has more than1600 markets.

If you want to buy Uniswap (UNI) on the Binance platform, you can use a supported cryptocurrency or USD. Credit and debit card fees are a bit pricey at 4.5%, but crypto transactions are only 0.10% a trade.

Opt for ACH and wire transfers if you don't want to pay a transaction fee when using standard payment methods. But keep in mind that you'd be trading off cost for time, as funds can take several days to reach your Binance account. Regardless of what method you choose, tokens will populate your wallet once the transaction is complete.

Binance provides an online wallet, or you can download the non-custodial Trust Wallet to your mobile iOS or Android device for trading on the go.

Binance has a SAFU fund (Safe Fund for Users) insurance cover for cryptocurrency traders in the event of account hacking. It whitelists devices, so if you log in from an unknown device or location, Binance will ask you to provide proof that it is you logging in to your account.

4. Coinbase: Reputable Cryptocurrency Exchange to Buy Uniswap

Coinbase is a beginner-friendly, NASDAQ listed cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrshram. The founders wanted to create a user-friendly, global cryptocurrency platform accessible to anyone.

The Coinbase platform has over 90 million users and is one of America's most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges. The interface is easy to use, and you can buy Uniswap (UNI) or any listed cryptocurrency on Coinbase with fiat currencies, which is not the norm for many other exchanges.

Purchasing $UNI tokens on Coinbase is super easy. You can add funds or buy Uniswap (UNI) directly with a bank account or bank card, or supported cryptocurrency. If you wish to pay with a debit card, the fees are a bit hefty at 3.99%. In our experience with Coinbase, bank transfers for deposits or withdrawals are usually speedy.

Coinbase Pro, a more advanced platform division of Coinbase, is suitable for intermediate to advanced traders. Trading transactions on Coinbase Pro can reduce your fees to 0.5% per trade.

What is Uniswap?

The Uniswap Protocol launched in 2018, built on the Ethereum blockchain as a decentralised exchange (DEX), enabling permissionless ERC-20 tokens transactions without censorship or intermediaries. All users have 100% control of their keys and funds, which means they are responsible for protecting their assets rather than relying on a centralised authority.

"Superpowers for DeFi developers. Build Defi apps and tools on the largest crypto project on Ethereum. Get started with quick start guides, protocol documentation, a Javascript SDK, and fully open-source code." - Uniswap website

How does the Uniswap Protocol work?

Uniswap is an AMM (automated market maker). It's a collection of smart contracts that provides liquidity, creates liquidity pools and enables the swapping of assets

Each Uniswap liquidity pool has two assets. The "pools keep track of aggregate liquidity reserves and the pre-defined pricing strategies set by liquidity providers." -Uniswap website. Every time someone trades, the prices and reserves are automatically updated. Unlike centralised trading platforms, there are no order books or third-party custodians. Traders can access a Uniswap pool to buy or sell a token without matching up with a buyer or seller to execute a trade.

The Uniswap Protocol keeps token prices stable by leveraging supply and demand in the liquidity pools.

Uniswap is the fourth largest DEX platform globally. It has a $985 billion trading volume, 97 million all-time trades, 300 integrations and 4,400 community delegates (May 2022).

Centralised blockchains can implement changes without consideration for their users. A decentralised platform like Uniswap gives cryptocurrency users a voice in how the protocol develops. Anyone that owns $UNI tokens has the right to vote. Uniswap sends 0.5% of every 0.30% of trading fees to a Uniswap fund created to help develop the DEX.

Uniswap (UNI) tokens are available for purchase on centralised platforms like eToro.

Is Uniswap a Good Investment?

We aren't financial experts, so we cannot provide advice on whether you should invest in Uniswap (UNI). Uniswap is the fourth largest DEX worldwide and has built up an excellent reputation in the blockchain space.

The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile and unpredictable. If you decide to invest in Uniswap (UNI), make sure you understand how the crypto market works and only buy $UNI tokens from a trustworthy, regulated platform like eToro.

Now you know where and how to buy Uniswap (UNI), what are other factors you might consider?

Decentralised Exchanges are the Future of Finance

Regardless of the scepticism of the crypto uneducated, Uniswap was way ahead of the game when it launched the decentralised platform. "Decentralisation" is now the buzzword on everyone's lips, wondering how it may radically affect our futures. True decentralisation is challenging because of the difficulties associated with scalability, interoperability and function. Uniswap leads the way in this area.

For instance, new regulations have enabled leading centralised cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase and Binance to offer fiat-to-crypto purchases. There are over 19,000 listed cryptocurrencies, and trading platforms cannot list every crypto asset, but a DEX can help fill that void.

Uniswap facilitates peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading, and traders have access to over 30,000 different assets, meaning investors interested in assets unavailable in most places can make money from their investments on Uniswap.

Passive and Flexible Income via Liquidity Pools

Uniswap deploys liquidity pools for passive income, unlike traditional staking options on centralised platforms. Crypto traders can lock-in tradeable assets into a liquidity pool and earn passive income by becoming liquidity providers (LP). For every successful trade, the LP receives 0.3% into their wallet.

So, instead of HODLing your assets into a wallet that earns nothing, you can earn income from your assets whilst still retaining ownership.

If you supply your $UNI tokens to a liquidity pool for supporting the DEX, you will receive $UNI tokens as a reward. In today's decaying economy, more people are looking for ways to generate extra income safely, and the Uniswap Protocol's popularity may likely continue to grow. The Uniswap decentralised platform offers a way to invest without acquiring an in-depth investment education for crypto investment newbies.

Rapid Growth in the Crypto Space

Many DeFi ecosystems sprung from the Uniswap forked ecosystem. For instance, successful DEXs like PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, Dodo and Curve evolved from Uniswap. This trend will likely continue as the global crypto and DeFi market evolves. In 2021, Uniswap averaged over $1.5 billion daily in transactions. Such significant numbers encourage more investors and partners to become involved in the DeFi space.

One always has to remember that the cryptocurrency market is exceptionally volatile. Indeed, recently (May 2022), the crypto market collapsed, with some coins losing 80% of value over a short period. One (supposed) stablecoin, $UST became unpegged to the dollar because it lost a massive market cap. Also, some government regulatory bodies are putting cryptocurrencies under the spotlight. They are concerned about the risks created by the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.

High Total Value Locked Value but Bearish PA

Uniswap has undoubtedly gained mass adoption over the last year, but the crypto market is in a deep bear cycle. Over the last month, the $UNI token lost almost 50% of its value. Despite that, it fared well compared to most of the market. Indeed, now could be the best time to buy Uniswap. The current TVL (total value locked) is $5,694,926,063, making the Uniswap protocol still one of the top DeFi projects. Crypto experts suggest that transaction volume for Uniswap may top over $1 trillion before the end of 2022.

Uniswap Price Prediction

Can the Uniswap price prediction head back to and exceed $45? The dramatic decline of the cryptocurrency market recently leaves question marks about the entire market. Crypto experts suggest that such a significant price correction may lead to consolidation before the crypto market begins to recover, reverse the trend and start a new bull run.

What does that mean for Uniswap (UNI)?

It's likely many cryptocurrencies may not survive this time. Still, Uniswap is an established protocol with real-use cases, scalability and investment opportunities. With 300 integrations on the platform and community belief in the project, Uniswap will survive and thrive. Once the market begins recovering, Crypto experts suggest that $UNI may retest the $13-14 dollar level. It's a strong support zone that $UNI may test as resistance. If the price breaks through this zone, look for a retest and momentum to the upside.

Uniswap continues to create value by committing to ongoing initiatives and updates to maintain liquidity during this challenging period. The v3 whitepaper is available to read on the Uniswap website.

Best Ways to Buy Uniswap Token

Multiple options are available for purchasing Uniswap (UNI) from the best cryptocurrency exchanges we reviewed. Still, it's essential to consider transaction costs and fees before choosing a payment method.

Buy Uniswap with Debit or Credit Card

Buying Uniswap with a credit or debit card is the most favourable payment option, but it can be expensive if the platform charges fees. Buying $UNI tokens on eToro is fast and easy when you use your debit or credit cards and free if you use a US-based credit or debit card.

Crypto.com is an excellent platform, but fees for using debit or credit cards are prohibitive at 2.99%.

Some crypto exchanges, such as eToro, accept PayPal as payment, saving the time-consuming hassle of entering your card details to buy $UNI tokens. You simply enter your PayPal address, and the eToro automated system does the rest.

Buy Uniswap without KYC

For beginners, buying $UNI tokens directly on the Uniswap DEX could be a bit of a minefield. It's quicker and easier to use a centralised exchange like eToro. There's less room for expensive mistakes, and you can quickly purchase your $UNI tokens once eToro verifies your account. Ultimately, holding your Uniswap (UNI) on a fully regulated platform is the safer option.

Best Uniswap Wallet

Never leave your Uniswap (UNI) tokens on an open exchange. After purchase, send your $UNI tokens to a secure wallet. There are multiple options for private-key enabled wallets that can sit on your desktop or download to your mobile devices. Three of the leading wallet providers are: -

1. Solflare Wallet

2. Crypto Wallet

3. Sollet wallet.

Though these wallets provide reasonable security, a wallet with more stringent security is preferred. It can be frustrating if a wallet impinges on your interactivity with your coin holdings. The eToro wallet provides the solution.

eToro Wallet

eToro created its wallet for beginners. It's available to download for free on iOS and Android devices. A significant concern for cryptocurrency beginners is if they mislaid the private keys. The worst-case scenario is you no longer have access to your investments, a nightmare reality. Thankfully, the eToro wallet takes care of those concerns.

How to Buy Uniswap Token – Complete Tutorial

Now you know about the Uniswap Protocol and how and where to buy Uniswap (UNI), so here is a comprehensive step-by-step guide to buying Uniswap tokens in 2022 on eToro:

Step 1: Open a Crypto Account on eToro

Make sure you are on the official eToro website before clicking on the "Register" tab. Enter your full name and email address. eToro is a fully regulated platform, so don't worry about sharing your data, as eToro has stringent security measures to protect your identity.

Step 2: Upload KYC Documents

eToro is an SEC-regulated trading platform and takes KYC seriously. It will request a government-issued ID, like a driving licence or passport and proof of address, like a recent utility bill. These steps comply with anti-money laundering regulations. Once you upload and submit your documents, eToro checks them and, if they are in order, will verify your account so you can access all eToro services.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

eToro's minimum deposit is only $10 to invest in Uniswap (UNI) tokens. You can pay by bank transfer, bank cards, PayPal, Skrill or Neteller (remember these eWallets have transaction fees attached)

If you use US dollars for payment, there are no transaction fees.

Step 4: Search for Uniswap (UNI)

In the search bar on the eToro dashboard, type in "UNI" and click on it from the dropdown menu. Click on the "Trade" tab, and eToro will show a list of available markets to buy $UNI. Currently (May 2022), UNI/USD is available on eToro.

Step 5: Buy UNI

You can use fiat currencies to buy Uniswap (UNI), but you have to set up this option in your account first. When you're ready to buy $UNI tokens on eToro, move the slider to the level of investment you want and then click on the "Open Trade" tab. Send the $UNI tokens to your preferred crypto wallet when your purchase completes.

How to Sell Uniswap

It's super easy to sell your $UNI tokens back to eToro. The fees are the same, and it's as easy as reversing the buying process.

Locate the portfolio section of your account and sell your $UNI tokens for USD.

Another alternative is to send your Uniswap (UNI) tokens to an off-ramp platform like Coinbase. You can then convert it to a stablecoin like $USDC or $USDC.

Stablecoins are an excellent way to protect your capital because they are pegged to the dollar. A stablecoin mirrors the price of the US dollar, which means they are not affected if the crypto market turns bearish.

Where to Buy Uniswap Crypto - Conclusion

Uniswap is the pioneer for the popularity of decentralisation in the DeFi space. The protocol continues to upgrade and update, improving upon a solid working model for a DEX. Today, Uniswap (UNI) is ranked #24 on CoinMarketCap. Investors and traders consider it one of the most valuable DeFi cryptos.

eToro is a secure, highly regulated platform available to the United States and many other countries across the globe. It's beginner-friendly, making it easy to buy Uniswap (UNI).

As well as listing Uniswap (UNI), eToro has 70+ different crypto tokens and 60+ markets. eToro also offers its members multiple and easily accessible services, like copy trading and a DeFi portfolio.

Trading or investing in financial instruments such as cryptos may not be suitable for all investors. It does involve risk and the possibility of a loss of capital. There are no guarantees for profiting from cryptocurrencies, and it's advisable only to risk what you can comfortably afford to lose.

FAQs on Buying Uniswap

Is Uniswap on eToro?

Yes, you can buy Uniswap tokens on eToro using various payment options and for low fees. Uniswap is available as UNI/USD on eToro

Is Uniswap available on Coinbase?

Yes, You can buy Uniswap (UNI) from Coinbase. It's an excellent platform for beginners. Coinbase lists the pairs UNI/USD, UNI/BTC, UNI/EUR and UNI/GBP.

Is Uniswap a DEX or a token?

Uniswap is a DeFi token. The Uniswap Protocol is a DEX, and the native token is $UNI.

Should I invest in Uniswap?

We cannot advise on cryptocurrency investing. Still, if you believe in the Uniswap Protocol and have done sufficient research, only invest what you can afford to lose. You could also join the Uniswap social media communities to gather more knowledge about Uniswap plans and, finally, read the V3 whitepaper on the Uniswap website

Is Uniswap a safe exchange?

Uniswap is not an exchange. It's a community-driven platform for developers. eToro, Coinbase and Crypto.com are cryptocurrency exchanges that list multiple crypto tokens.

Is Uniswap a good investment in 2022?

That's a tricky question to answer. Uniswap (UNI) is at the lowest price it has been for a significant amount of time. Recently the crypto market plummeted, with some coins losing 80% of value.

Some crypto experts suggest that the current bear market has not reached the bottom yet. The cryptocurrency market is unpredictable and volatile. Our advice would be to study the Uniswap protocol and watch the markets before investing in Uniswap.

Is Uniswap on Binance?

Yes, Binance lists Uniswap: -

· UNI/USDT

· UNI/BTC

· UNI/BUSD

· UNI/BNB

· UNI/EUR

· UNI/ETH

Binance US lists UNI/USD, UNI/USDT and UNI/BTC

Disclaimer: This article is a description of how and where to buy Uniswap and by no means is advice on investing in any mentioned or non-mentioned cryptocurrency. Readers must do their own research and be aware that investing crypto assets has high risks. Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.