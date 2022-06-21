ELIXIR Distillers, the independent Scotch whisky blender and bottler, has acquired Tormore Distillery from Pernod Ricard, owner of Chivas Brothers.

Rabjir and Sukhinder Singh, owners of Elixir, declared their ambitions to “establish Tormore on the global stage” after completing the deal.

Tormore, which had been owned by Pernod since 2005, is one of the larger distilleries in Speyside, with a capacity to make nearly five million litres of alcohol per year. The acquisition included inventory of aged stock.

Sukhinder Singh said: “Tormore is one of the most visually stunning distilleries in Speyside. It produces a beautiful spirit and fits in perfectly with the Elixir Distillers flavour-first philosophy to bottle only the very highest quality whiskies.

"We are hoping to build on the work that’s been done by Pernod Ricard to bring to life the magic of Tormore and show consumers around the world just what a hidden gem it is. We are humbled to be the new custodians of Tormore; we couldn’t have asked for a better distillery to welcome to the Elixir family alongside our new Islay distillery, Portintruan.”

Tormore Distillery was built in 1960, having been designed by the architect, and former president of the Royal Academy, Sir Albert Richardson, whose style combined neoclassicism with modernism. The distillery, which is close to the Cragganmore, Ballindalloch and Glenfarclas distilleries, was granted listed building status in 1986.

Alexander Ricard, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard, said: “Active portfolio management is an integral part of our long-term strategy. The sale of the Tormore brand and distillery follows the recent announcement of our investment behind the Aberlour and Miltonduff facilities, which will increase our Scotch production capacities by 14 million litres of alcohol per annum.

"We are delighted to be handing Tormore over to Sukhinder and Rajbir, two friends and truly creative entrepreneurs and look forward to finding new ways to collaborate in the future.”

The acquisition came as the Singh brothers build a new distillery on Islay, Portintruan, which is due to open in 2024. As Elixir, the duo specialise in Scotch whisky blending and bottling but also work with Japanese whisky, Tequila and other spirits. Core brands include Port Askaig, Elements of Islay, Single Malts of Scotland and Black Tot, which are exported to more than 30 international markets.

Pernod had previously acquired The Whisky Exchange from the Singh brothers in September.

Rabjir and Sukhinder Singh said: “We’re committed to creating a new era for Tormore. Our goal is to establish the reputation of Tormore on the global stage to match the special quality of the whisky.

"We want Tormore to stand shoulder to shoulder alongside the biggest names in single malt whisky and we plan to release a brand range that Scotland will be proud of. We want to make this a real destination for all visitors to Speyside; we will be refurbishing the distillery and we also plan to build a visitor centre.”