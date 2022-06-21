ELIXIR Distillers, the independent Scotch whisky blender and bottler, has acquired Tormore Distillery from Pernod Ricard, owner of Chivas Brothers.
Rabjir and Sukhinder Singh, owners of Elixir, declared their ambitions to “establish Tormore on the global stage” after completing the deal.
Tormore, which had been owned by Pernod since 2005, is one of the larger distilleries in Speyside, with a capacity to make nearly five million litres of alcohol per year. The acquisition included inventory of aged stock.
Sukhinder Singh said: “Tormore is one of the most visually stunning distilleries in Speyside. It produces a beautiful spirit and fits in perfectly with the Elixir Distillers flavour-first philosophy to bottle only the very highest quality whiskies.
"We are hoping to build on the work that’s been done by Pernod Ricard to bring to life the magic of Tormore and show consumers around the world just what a hidden gem it is. We are humbled to be the new custodians of Tormore; we couldn’t have asked for a better distillery to welcome to the Elixir family alongside our new Islay distillery, Portintruan.”
READ MORE: Pernod Ricard acquires Whisky Exchange
Tormore Distillery was built in 1960, having been designed by the architect, and former president of the Royal Academy, Sir Albert Richardson, whose style combined neoclassicism with modernism. The distillery, which is close to the Cragganmore, Ballindalloch and Glenfarclas distilleries, was granted listed building status in 1986.
Alexander Ricard, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard, said: “Active portfolio management is an integral part of our long-term strategy. The sale of the Tormore brand and distillery follows the recent announcement of our investment behind the Aberlour and Miltonduff facilities, which will increase our Scotch production capacities by 14 million litres of alcohol per annum.
"We are delighted to be handing Tormore over to Sukhinder and Rajbir, two friends and truly creative entrepreneurs and look forward to finding new ways to collaborate in the future.”
The acquisition came as the Singh brothers build a new distillery on Islay, Portintruan, which is due to open in 2024. As Elixir, the duo specialise in Scotch whisky blending and bottling but also work with Japanese whisky, Tequila and other spirits. Core brands include Port Askaig, Elements of Islay, Single Malts of Scotland and Black Tot, which are exported to more than 30 international markets.
Pernod had previously acquired The Whisky Exchange from the Singh brothers in September.
Rabjir and Sukhinder Singh said: “We’re committed to creating a new era for Tormore. Our goal is to establish the reputation of Tormore on the global stage to match the special quality of the whisky.
"We want Tormore to stand shoulder to shoulder alongside the biggest names in single malt whisky and we plan to release a brand range that Scotland will be proud of. We want to make this a real destination for all visitors to Speyside; we will be refurbishing the distillery and we also plan to build a visitor centre.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel