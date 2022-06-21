Teachers in Dundee are to go on strike on Wednesday over council plans over plans that would see subjects grouped in "faculties" in secondary schools.
The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) warned that the plans would have "damaging consequences for education" in the city.
Picket lines will be in place outside of all secondary schools on June 22 - with schools remaining closed to most pupils.
Only vulnerable children and children of key workers unable to find alternative childcare will be able to attend classes.
Earlier this month, Dundee City Council announced it would be going ahead with the plans with the next stage being recruiting faculty heads.
Secondary schools are moving to the new system on a phased basis from August, the council confirmed.
Larry Flanagan, the union's general secretary, said the action is being taken to "defend the quality of education" in the city.
He said: "Our members are taking this strike action to defend the quality of education provision for young people in Dundee’s Secondary schools and to assert their professional voice.
"Dundee Council’s plans will remove the vital experience offered by subject specialist principal teachers from our schools, with damaging consequences for education in Dundee and for the young people in its schools.
"Teachers do not strike lightly, but are acting to protect education in Dundee from damaging cuts to senior staff posts.”
Teachers will also join a rally from 12.30pm at the Queen’s Hotel, 160 Nethergate, Dundee.
Faculties would join together ‘families’ of subjects headed by curriculum leaders, rather than the current system of principal teachers for each individual subject.
Under the plans, Dundee secondary school would feature faculties including English and Literacy, Languages, Maths and Numeracy, Sciences, Technologies, Expressive Arts, Social Studies, Health and Wellbeing.
David Baxter, Dundee secretary for EIS, added “Dundee Council’s actions run contrary to the national SNP government policy of school empowerment as it seeks to impose structural changes without the agreement and support of teachers.
"EIS members in Dundee have repeatedly shown that they are opposed to the Council’s plans to cut principal teacher posts, and it is time for the council to listen and to engage with teacher representatives.
"The proposed faculty scheme will be bad for pupils, bad for teachers, and bad for the future of education in Dundee’s Secondary schools.”
Dundee City Council was approached for comment.
