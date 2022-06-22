A SCOTTISH distiller has been granted planning permission to refurbish a 200-year-old mill.

Dunnet Bay Distillers said the site at Castletown, near the distillery's Caithness headquarters, will see a restoration and fit-out costing up to £4 million.

The company, which owns the multi-award-winning Rock Rose Gin and Holy Grass Vodka brands, acquired the historic mill in 2021.

The plans involve a full refurbishment of the dilapidated, listed mill building, with a view to creating further resources for the rapidly expanding business including a visitor centre and a whisky distillery.

Dunnet Bay Distillers products sell globally, with strong sales throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK as well as being distributed in 24 countries across the world.

The eco-friendly spirits company was established in 2014 by husband-and-wife team, Claire Murray and Martin Murray.

Claire Murray, co-founder and co-director of Dunnet Bay Distillers, said: "We are delighted that we now have planning permission to convert the old mill and thank Highland Council for its decision.

"We have been working hard with our plans and are looking forward to sharing them in the coming months.

"The warehouse building has already commenced work and we hope to open a temporary café and small visitor area soon."

Earlier this year, the company was granted permission to develop a temporary visitor centre, café, and shop near the site of the old mill.