A Scottish pub group has ceased trading with all staff made redundant.
Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory were appointed as joint liquidators of Macmerry300 Ltd.
The company, which was incorporated in April 2014, operated 11 bars in Glasgow and Dundee.
The liquidators said that with with significant financial pressure being faced by the company, the director resolved that the company was insolvent and should be wound-up voluntarily.
The company instructed Mr Nimmo and Mr Jacobs to convene the necessary meeting of members and to assist with the creditors’ decision to place the company into liquidation.
Its bars included the Luchador, Abandon Ship, the Draffens and the Bird and Bear.
The joint liquidators "had no option" but to make all of the company’s 63 staff redundant upon appointment.
Mr Nimmo said: “This is unfortunately a further example of a business within the hospitality and leisure sector being unable to withstand ongoing testing trading conditions, as the re-emergence from Covid-related restrictions continue against a backdrop of accumulated debt.”
Mr Jacobs said: “Our immediate priority will be to assist employees with their claims to the redundancy payments office, as well as safeguarding any remaining company assets and ascertaining from the director the circumstances under which the recent transfer of assets occurred and carrying out appropriate investigations.”
