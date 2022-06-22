Topgolf Glasgow has said it is to create 300 jobs when the company officially opens its first venue in Scotland at the end of the year.

The three level venue opens in Rutherglen and will create a "new golfing experience in Scotland" including point-scoring games, bars and restaurants in a purpose-built venue.

The US-based company is looking for new staff to fill a host of roles in departments including operations, hospitality and administration.

Topgolf Glasgow has recruited almost all of its senior management team and a drive is currently underway to recruit a hospitality management team. A final wave of roles will be advertised at the end of summer and will include full-time and casual opportunities.

Eight hospitality manager vacancies are being advertised, overseeing the day-to-day running of the venue and involving bar management, events and golf services. The training, commencing in September, includes several weeks at Topgolf’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

Applicants with backgrounds in hospitality, entertainment, operations, and culture are encouraged to apply.

There are a number of roles available in the running of the new venue’s kitchen including executive sous chef and sous chef.

With over 21,000 associates across the global business and venues in the US, UK, Australia, Germany, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, Topgolf said it is "a progressive employer promoting the upward growth of its team members and career opportunities across the company".

Simon Green, director of operations at Topgolf Glasgow, said: “We have recruited an amazing bunch of people to help us launch our first Scottish venue and are eager to meet our new recruits in the coming months as they come on board the Topgolf Glasgow team.

"They are full of energy for the new project and our planned trip to Dallas will only strengthen that enthusiasm when they see our venue in operation. Personally, I’m extremely excited to have our senior team mostly in place and I’m looking forward to adding the final eight team members and working closely with them as we gear up for launch.”

Topgolf Glasgow will be the first venture into Scotland for the business and will feature three-storeys with 72 state-of-the-art hitting bays.

Across the signature experience guests can expect point-scoring games, chef-driven menus, signature drinks and music, with private event rooms for corporate meetings and celebrations.

Topgolf is a key part of Clyde Gateway, one of Scotland’s biggest and most ambitious regeneration programmes, backed by South Lanarkshire Council, Clyde Gateway and the Scottish Government.

Pub group ceases trading

A SCOTTISH pub group has ceased trading with all staff made redundant.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory were appointed as joint liquidators of Macmerry300 Ltd.

Cash for wild salmon restoration

IT is an iconic species of Scotland, recognised as a symbol of the country’s habitat around the world and often referred to as “the king of the fish”.

Now a host of Scots organisations are in line for a funding boost by Scotland’s salmon farmers, aimed at tackling the decline in wild Scottish salmon.

