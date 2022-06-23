A planning application has been submitted for a new on-site Hampton by Hilton hotel as part of the revamp of a 1980s shopping centre.

The plans for the reimagination of Cameron Toll follows a public consultation exercise on a new masterplan and future vision for what is being described as a community neighbourhood centre and includes 3D Reid designs.

The public consultation exercise, held from December to March, consulted the local community and key stakeholders on the future of Cameron Toll, with valuable feedback and comments received that have now led to the submission of this application, the developer said.

Along with the new 159-bed hotel, which will operate as a Hampton by Hilton, significant improvements are planned to how Cameron Toll integrates with the surrounding area.

By improving accessibility to nearby Inch Park and by promoting walking, cycling and the use of public transport, it is hoped that Cameron Toll can further enhance these spaces, whilst making the wider area easier and more attractive for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate.

Originally opened in 1984 as Edinburgh’s first out-of-town shopping centre, Cameron Toll has "prided itself in continuously evolving to serve the local community for nearly 40 years".

Claire Jefcoate, Cameron Toll general manager, said: “We are really excited to be submitting this planning application, for what we believe will be a great new addition to Cameron Toll.

"Along with the hotel, the significant improvements to the wider public realm and accessibility will be of huge benefit to our customers and local residents.

“I would like to thank all those who took part in our public consultation exercise. The feedback we received has really helped us understand what Cameron Toll is to our customers and will help us as we continue to evolve and remain an important part of the local community.”

The business said the plans have been drawn-up to complement the existing retail, leisure and community offer and "ensure Cameron Toll can continue to play a key role in south Edinburgh for many years to come".

Central to the plans is the emerging 20-minute neighbourhood concept, creating communities where daily services can be accessed within a 20-minute walk.

Should the planning application be approved, it is anticipated that work would begin on site in 2023, with the hotel open and welcoming its first guests in early 2025.