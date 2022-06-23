A Scottish dentist has fulfilled her ambition to acquire her first practice after winning bank backing.

Dr Suelynn Tan-Stroud is a dental practitioner based in Midlothian, who graduated in 2012 from the University of Dundee and has since worked in dental practices around Tayside before joining the Magliveras Dental Care in 2018.

In April 2022, the Magliveras Dental Care in Penicuik was put up for sale and Ms Tan-Stroud spotted a chance to fulfil her aim and own her first dental practice.

To facilitate the acquisition she approached Bank of Scotland and secured a six-figure funding package to acquire the three-practice surgery in Penicuik.

Since taking over, the business has been working to tackle the backlogs generated by the pandemic and ensure a return to normal treatments for NHS and private patients. Magliveras Dental Care has also kept the same team in place to ensure a smooth ownership transition.

Ms Tan-Stroud said: “Having studied dentistry at university and having worked in the industry for ten years now, I was ready to take the next step in my career. This is when I started planning how I could acquire my first practice.

“This year, the opportunity to acquire the Magliveras Dental Care in Penicuik arose and Bank of Scotland were on hand to help me achieve my ambitions and complete the purchase of the practice.

“The pandemic was an extremely challenging time for the Scottish dental industry and I’m committed to tackling our current backlogs over the coming months to ensure a return to normal treatment for all our patients at the practice.”

Scott Beaton, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “A recent report found that just 15.4% of Scottish businesses are owned by women, and this is indicative that much work is still needed to balance the scales.

“At Bank of Scotland, we want to help women achieve their business goals. We know it can be challenging for young entrepreneurs to take the first step and we were on hand to help Suelynn achieve her ambitions and acquire her first dental practice.

“We’ll continue to remain by the side of female entrepreneurs across Scotland and help entrepreneurs like Suelynn realise their business ambitions.”

Prime Glasgow city centre building nears full occupancy

ESTATE and letting agent Robb Residential has signed a new 10-year lease for 1,554 square feet of space on the ground floor of The Beacon, a modern, open-plan space in Glasgow city centre.

Savills has secured the new letting on the ground floor of 176 St Vincent Street on behalf of Robt Jones Beacon, a private landlord, leaving only one floor remaining.

​Scots rural college hails ‘critical’ appointment

A NEW appointment will see Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) take the next step in the development of its new School of Veterinary Medicine.

Professor Jim Anderson, who has been appointed as head of veterinary education, will play a leading role in shaping and growing Scotland’s first tertiary model of veterinary teaching and learning.

