By Scott Wright
FIRSTGROUP has left the door open for its spurned takeover suitor to return with a higher bid for the transport giant.
The board of the Aberdeen-based bus and rail company had last month “unanimously rejected” an approach from private equity player I Square Capital.
The approach, which was the latest in a series of “unsolicited, conditional of proposals” from I Squared, had valued FirstGroup at up to £1.23 billion. The company said that approach “significantly undervalued FirstGroup’s continuing operations and its future prospects, and was not in a structure that provided sufficient certainty to shareholders.”
But last night the Scottish company, which owns First Bus and runs the Avanti West Coast rail franchise with Trenitalia, announced that it had moved to give I Squared more time to make a formal offer.
I Squared, which teamed up with TDR Capital to acquire Aggreko last year, was initially given until 5pm last night (June 23) to either announce its intention to make an offer for the company, or state its intention to walk away.
FirstGroup told the City last night that it had successfully requested an extension to the put up for shut up (PUSU) deadline to allow more time for negotiations with I Squared.
The company said in a statement: “In order to allow discussions with I Squared to continue, the Board of FirstGroup has requested that the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Panel”) extend the PUSU Deadline in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.
“In light of this request, an extension has been granted by the Panel and in accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, I Squared is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 21 July 2022, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended further with the consent of the Panel, at the Company’s request, in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.
“This announcement has been made without the consent of I Squared.”
Shares in FirstGroup closed down 2.52p at136.98p.
Fellow Scottish transport giant Stagecoach has agreed to be taken over by German infrastructure investor DWS for £595 million.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here