A SCOTTISH company that claims to have created a world-first range of soluble wet wipe products has entered into a major partnership with an Australian sustainable beauty company.
Fife-based McCormack Innovation has joined forces with Conserving Beauty, which has launched one product using the technology and processes developed in Scotland and is about to unveil a second.
Conserving Beauty, which sells its products through retailer Mecca as well as online, said its first InstaMelt wipe, which dissolves in water after use was sold out on launch, and a sheet face mask product that is also soluble is set to be available for the first time next week.
Brian McCormack, founder of McCormack Innovation, said: “These products invented in Scotland are the solution to the plastic wipes, plastic sheet face masks and other products that block sewage systems and cause untold misery to marine life, the environment and the pockets of councils who are continually having to deal with the problems of fatbergs.
“The world’s first truly dissolving wipe has now been taken forward in the world of cosmetics.
“On launch some of the biggest Australian celebrities endorsed the product and none other than Elle Macpherson who is on the board of directors of Conserving Beauty.”
A biodegradable element to the products was certified by Livingston-based Impact Solution. It confirmed that if the user chooses not to use dissolve the product it can be put to landfill and will biodegrade within seven days “with no impact to marine life or the environment”.
READ MORE: Fife inventor's soluble wet wipes chosen for Atlantic row
Conserving Beauty was founded in Melbourne by Natassia Nicola. The company said: “We developed a world-first patented fabric technology in exclusive partnership with McCormack Innovation.
“Our fabric made from a patented water-soluble polymer which is then treated with Conserving Beauty’s anhydrous formulations to create revolutionary skincare solutions that dissolve instantly in water after use.”
Mr McCormack said:“This product has global application and will have a definite environmental impact worldwide.”
He also said his suite of products is gaining broader international attention: “There is a huge amount of activity. I was live out of CBC News in Toronto last week, the subject was problems of plastic wipes blocking up sewage systems in Canada. After the programme we were inundated with inbound interest.
“My daughter who lives in Australia has just informed me the story of the wipe has just featured on breakfast TV.”
The pioneering Scottish company has also linked with Salts Healthcare of Birmingham, one of the oldest family-run healthcare firms in the UK, to create the Salts FlushAway Wipe, an adhesive remover wipe, which dissolves in water in two minutes, for people who are living with stoma.
READ MORE: Scottish company links with healthcare giant to launch dissolvable wipe
Its soluble medical tape can easily be removed from sensitive or damaged skin without touching the patient or the dressing and greatly reducing patient trauma.
The tape can be submersed in water for a short period of time where it will detach itself from the skin without any need for abrasion. It can also be removed in the shower or with a fine spray of water, and leaves no residue.
McCormack Innovation, working alongside strategic partners including the University of Dundee in developing dressings that will dissolve in seconds when immersed in water, also signed a significant supply agreement for Yemen.
The company’s soluble bandages have been praised by experts and subject to separate contracts.
McCormack Innovation dissolving wipes were selected for use on an Atlantic rowing expedition, the 12-person Roxy Expedition Atlantic Ocean Row managed by Rannoch Adventure Ltd.
Mr McCormack, who is a retired miner, has devised a series of inventions around dissolving materials and has also linked up with scientists at the University of Strathclyde to develop ways of tackling waste in space.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here