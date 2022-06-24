A HOTEL and restaurant in a stunning Highland location has come to market its its husband and wife owners retire.

Drysdale and Company, specialist commercial property agency for the hospitality sector, has been instructed to market the Kinlochewe Hotel for sale, a traditional nine bedroom coaching inn which includes the popular Stag Highland Restaurant and Bar.

Situated in a "truly spectacular natural environment" at the southern end of Loch Maree and Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve in Wester Ross, the award-winning hotel was run for the last five years by David and Karen Twist, who are now planning to retire.

It is described as the "ideal base from which to explore the remote north west coast of Scotland, and the increasingly popular NC500".

Along with its nine ensuite letting bedrooms, the property, priced at offers over £450,000, it comprises two staff rooms plus a separate owner’s apartment, with two bedrooms, bathroom, lounge and dining room. There is also a bunkhouse that can sleep 12 people.

The hotel has a private car park and beer garden to the rear, with views west to Beinn Eighe.

The agent said that the hotel would be "perfect for an owner operator couple".

Kinlochewe Hotel also has development potential, with a detached stone garage available next to the bunkhouse which could be converted to additional letting or staff accommodation subject to planning consent being granted.

Mr Twist said that he and his wife Karen, had fulfilled “a lifelong dream to live in the Highlands of Scotland and operate a successful hospitality business".

He said: “We feel that we have achieved this dream, having put Kinlochewe Hotel on the map with numerous awards and accolades including Trip Advisor Traveller Choice Awards 2019 - 2022, plus an Eviivo Outstanding Host Finalist.

“We had no prior hospitality experience, with myself have spent many years working abroad in a corporate role for IKEA, but simply took our own values and beliefs that what we look for in terms of good service in a hotel or restaurant would be our minimum standard here at Kinlochewe Hotel.

"From a warm and friendly welcome to a plug by your bedside to charge your phone - we have worked tirelessly to meet our guests' expectations as if our own. To then have people comment on how much they have enjoyed their stay and then return each year is the best accolade for the both of us. Time away from daily life is precious and it should be as special as is possible for everyone.”

He added: “We initially planned to take on a B&B but were pleasantly surprised at prices in the Highlands and found that somewhere like Kinlochewe Hotel was much more affordable to us than originally thought.

“We feel this is particularly relevant at the moment, with many people reassessing their careers and lifestyles due to the pandemic. The price point of the hotel does indeed offer a great deal of opportunity with it being less than the price of many three bedroom semis elsewhere in the UK. If homeowners have no mortgage, or a small one, owning this hotel, in this stunning part of the world, is well within their reach.”

“We will miss the many wonderful people that we have met and that continue to pass through the hotel. We have members of staff and returning guests who have now become lifelong friends.”

