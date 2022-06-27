SCOTLAND’S oldest wine merchant, which enjoyed the patronage of Sir Walter Scott, Charles Dickens and King George IV, has opened its first bottle shop.
Cockburns of Leith, founded by brothers Robert and John Cockburn in 1796 and now owned by the Murray family, has launched a new retail premises in Edinburgh’s New Town.
The shop, at 48A Frederick Street, stocks an exclusive range of wines and spirits, including Provencal rose Chateau Routas.
The Murray family has owned the Chateau Routas vineyard since 2005. Murray Capital, the family business, acquired the business out of administration in 2010, adding it to a wine operation that also included Edinburgh’s Wine Importers.
Keith Murray, director of Cockburns of Leith, said: “We are excited by this next chapter in the Cockburns of Leith story, building on a 200-year heritage of excellence and conviviality as we seek to supply the very best of global wine and spirits to our customers.
“While online sales continue to grow and are an important part of the modern Cockburns of Leith business, we also believe in the power of retail.
“That is why we have decided to open our first bottle shop, which comes at an exciting time of rejuvenation for Edinburgh’s commercial core. Customers are keener than ever to experience the brands they purchase first-hand – by seeing and tasting them in store or hearing the history for themselves.
“Be it the worker who wants to pick up a bottle on their way home from the office, someone who prefers to browse the labels and hold the bottle in their hands before they buy, or a newer wine drinker who needs a little guidance – the best way we can serve these customers is through a physical shop, offering warm, personal and expert service.”
Cockburns’ retail outlet will offer in-store tastings and free deliveries to customers in Edinburgh and the Lothians; it will complement the merchant’s online offer.
The Cockburns name is also known for its eponymous Port, which was founded by Robert Cockburn after serving as a soldier in Portugal during the Napoleonic Wars.
