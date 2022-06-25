THE founder of a health tech start-up that bridges the gap between physical injury and mental wellness was one of the big winners at Scotland’s largest company creation programme for Scottish universities.

Jodie Sinclair won best pitch for Theo Health, a University of Dundee spin-out, at this year’s Converge Challenge. Ms Sinclair developed the idea after a career-ending sports injury. Theo Health’s compression shorts have muscle sensors and provide real-time feedback, allowing wearers to measure, track and analyse muscle development before progress is physically visible.

Ms Sinclair was one of three female entrepreneurs who tasted success at the pitching competition.

Kaia Waxenberg was victorious in the net zero category with her carbon footprint measuring tool, Agrecalc, a spin-out from Scotland’s Rural College while Alexandra McKenna from Sioda, an eco-conscious social enterprise emerging from the University of Stirling, was successful in the create change segment.

Claudia Cavalluzzo, executive director at Converge, said: “The innovation coming out of Scotland’s universities is astounding. Each idea presented last night has the potential to change lives and benefit millions of people. To turn an idea like that into a tangible commercial business takes determination, drive and tons of passion – and the Converge cohort delivered that, in spades.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone who took part in the speed pitching – it is no easy task to summarise your passion project in less than a minute. Our three triumphant pitchers are in pole position to do well at our flagship awards ceremony later this year when they will compete with the rest of this year’s cohort for the main cash prize.”

Ana Stewart, partner at Eos Advisory and chair of the Women in Enterprise Review, said: “Innovation is the lifeblood of every economy, and it is fantastic to see the pipeline of talent and entrepreneurialism emerging from Scotland’s academic sector.

"What’s also great to see is future business leaders from a variety of nationalities, races and genders coming forward. As well as reflecting our changing world and demographics, diversity is simply good for business and critical to ensure that we’re open to new ideas to solve our most pressing challenges as a society.”