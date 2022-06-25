RETAIL sales volumes in Great Britain dropped by 0.5 per cent month-on-month in May, with the food category showing particular weakness amid the cost-of-living crisis, writes Ian McConnell.

The decline, revealed in seasonally adjusted figures published yesterday by the Office for National Statistics, was the third drop in four months. Sales volumes had risen 0.4% month-on-month in April, with this increase revised down from the 1.4% jump estimated previously. Food store sales volumes tumbled 1.6% in May.