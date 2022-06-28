Buying Ethereum in the UK has never been easier. There are endless resources and exchange platforms available online where you can buy Ethereum. Read our step-by-step guide on how to buy the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in the UK.

Looking at Ethereum’s stellar past and hugely promising future, the question is no longer whether ETH is worth buying, it's what is the best place to invest in Ethereum in the UK today?

The second most valuable cryptocurrency and the largest smart contract has become a must-have for hodlers. After all, Ethereum has helped its earliest investors generate 650000%+ in returns since its launch and some analysts expect it to gain 5000% to top $100K by the turn of the decade.

Ethereum is also one of the most traded virtual assets. It is also highly accessible and - like all other cryptocurrencies - experiences massive price fluctuations that make it ideal for short-term investors/traders.

In this post, we will be teaching you how to invest in Ethereum in the UK. How you too can leverage its upcoming recovery and sustain a price uptrend. We will discuss the top UK exchanges to invest in Ethereum today, and understand the reasons and the risks of investing in ETH in 2022. We will even provide you with a step-by-step breakdown of how to buy ETH in the UK at one of the top exchanges.

How to buy Ethereum in the UK - Three quick steps

Want to jump straight to investing in Ethereum? Use this simple 3-step guide to buy Ethereum tokens in the UK.

Step 1: Create a crypto trader account

Start by registering a crypto trader account on the platform. It takes less than 4 minutes and the exchange only asks for basic personal information and identity verification.

Step 2: Fund the account

Deposit funds into the crypto trading account you just created. The minimum you can deposit depends on each exchange and you have access to a diverse range of payment options depending on your country of residence.

Step 3: Buy Ethereum

On the list of supported cryptocurrencies, choose to buy Ethereum. Indicate the number of ETH tokens you wish to purchase and click on the ‘Open Trade’ button to complete the purchase.

The best place to buy Ethereum in the UK

We have already mentioned that Ethereum is the second most popular and one of the most traded cryptocurrencies. With such a great choice of crypto trading platforms, we understand that finding the best place to invest in Ethereum in the UK can be quite overwhelming.

In this section, we discuss where to buy Ethereum in the UK via what we consider to be the top crypto exchanges in the UK.

Where to buy Ethereum (ETH) in the UK

To help you kick-start your Ethereum investing journey, we will introduce you to what we consider the three best places to buy Ethereum in 2022.

eToro - Overall Best Place to Invest In Ethereum in the UK

eToro is a multi-asset and multi-platform crypto exchange. It also ranks highest on our list of top exchanges to buy Ethereum in the UK. We feature it here primarily because of its ease of use and appeal to virtually all types of Ethereum investors, from experts to beginners and even casual traders.

To achieve this, eToro operates a sophisticated crypto trading platform. It is easily navigable and integrates a comprehensive range of educational content that appeals to beginner traders. Not forgetting that it has one of the most straightforward client onboarding processes and maintains rather competitive deposit/trading minimums.

The eToro trading platform then integrates a host of premium trading, market research, and risk management tools that appeal to expert investors. These traders also get to benefit from ultra-fast order execution speeds, deep liquidity, and highly competitive trading fees.

You too may want to add eToro to your list of top exchanges to invest in Ethereum because it integrates social- and copy-trading tools. Social trading makes it possible for both beginner and expert traders to interact, share, and learn from each other. Copy-trading, on the other hand, lets expert traders earn passively when beginners copy their trade settings. It also ensures that novice traders earn by copying trades of expert investors even as they learn how to trade.

When buying and investing in Ethereum on eToro, you will only pay a fixed fee of 1% of the trade volume. The exchange doesn’t charge deposit processing fees.

eToro will also provide its platform users with access to Ethereum wallets. First, you have the option of using the exchange-provided custodial wallet - which stores as much as 90% of the client’s digital assets in offline vaults. Alternatively, you can assume custody of your Ethereum private keys when you use the free non-custodial eToro mobile wallet app.

Crypto.com - best place to invest in Ethereum in the UK for high instant deposits

A host of equally attractive features helps Crypto.com make it to our list of top exchanges to buy Ethereum in the UK. Key among them is its support for a diverse range of payment options that you can use to instantaneously deposit up to $50,000 daily. The daily maximum deposit limit is higher than on most exchanges. And like most crypto exchanges, Crypto.com doesn’t charge a deposit processing fee.

Crypto.com also makes it here because of its deep liquidity - seeing that it constantly features among the 10 most liquid exchanges in the world. Additionally, it lists a wide range of cryptocurrencies, which translate to a healthy selection of ETH trading pairs. Not forgetting that the exchange maintains highly competitive and discounted ETH trading fees.

When you invest in Ethereum via Crypto.com, you will only pay a fixed maker/taker fee of between 0.4% and 0.1% - based on your 30-day trade volume on the platform. And if you had staked 5000 CRO (Cronos) tokens on the platform, you qualify for a 10% discount on this fee.

We also consider Crypto.com one of the best places to invest in Ethereum in 2022 because it gives you access to alternative investing programs. It lets you earn passive incomes on your invested Ethereum in the form of interest - up to 14.56% P.A. - when you stake ETH on the crypo.com Staking program.

You could also spend your staked ETH without actually withdrawing the tokens when you use the Crypto.com Lending platform. This lends up to 50% of the staked ETH tokens at competitive interest rates and with flexible repayment plans - up to 12 monthly installments.

Binance - best place to invest in Ethereum for low trading fees

Binance is the most liquid crypto exchange in the world. It is also one of the most popular and one of the most accessible crypto trading platforms in the UK and worldwide - available to crypto investors in virtually all the crypto-friendly countries and territories across the world. But these aren’t the only reasons why Binance makes it to our list of top exchanges to invest in Ethereum. We also feature it here because it maintains the most competitive crypto trading fees.

When investing in Ethereum via Binance, you will only have to deal with the fixed maker/taker fee. These range from 0.1% and 0.04% - based on your aggregated 30-day trading volume on the exchange. But if you hold BNB coins and chose to settle the transaction fee with these tokens, you qualify for a 25% discount. This brings the cost of buying Ethereum on Binance to between 0.75% and 0.03%.

Binance also makes it here because it operates a user-friendly trading interface, appealing to both expert and novice traders. It features a quick and straightforward client registration process. The trading platform’s user interface is also easily navigable and makes it possible for anyone to buy Ethereum instantly. Most recently, it integrated the peer-to-peer crypto trading platform.

The exchange also boasts of maintaining some of the fastest order execution speeds. It also integrates a diverse range of Ethereum trading, analysis, and risk management tools. These, plus the deep liquidity and competitive fees make Binance appealing to expert investors - especially day traders and scalpers.

We also feature Binance among the best places to invest in Ethereum because of the many investing programs integrated into the platform. These include the Binance Earn, Binance Staking, and Binance Saving programmes. They all let you earn passively when you lock the purchased ETH tokens therein. The interest rate is highly variable and based on such factors as the number of ETH tokens locked, preferred staking program, and lock-up period.

You may also include Binance on your list of top exchanges to invest in Ethereum because of its commitment to the safety of investor funds. The trading platform gives its clients access to an ultra-secure exchange-based wallet that stores as much as 95% of their digital assets in offline vaults.

The coins held by the exchange are then covered by the largest crypto-focused insurance fund - SAFU - that is currently worth $1 Billion. And if you want custody of your ETH private keys, Binance presents you with an equally secure non-custodial mobile wallet app - the Trust wallet.

What is Ethereum (ETH)?

Ethereum is a highly decentralized and open-sourced blockchain technology. It pioneered and popularized the smart contract functionality and is in turn the largest smart contract blockchain technology in the world.

Its creation process began with the publishing of the Ethereum Whitepaper by an expert programmer Vitalik Buterin in 20123. He brought in seven other crypto developers to form the 8-member co-founding team for the project. They started working on the project in June 2014 and took the Ethereum mainnet live in July 2015.

Ethereum was aimed at solving the inherent challenges facing the Bitcoin blockchain. It was created to provide more than just a store of value and digital assets. It was designed to provide the world with a platform where everyone could create and deploy decentralized apps, programs, and smart contracts.

The first version of the Ethereum mainnet was referred to as the “Frontier.” Since then, Ethereum has been subjected to 12 protocol upgrades - all aimed at solving different glitches and improving the blockchain’s efficiency. The most notable are the Ice Age in September 2015, DAO Fork in July 2016, Byzantium in 2017, Constantinople and Istanbul upgrades in 2019, Muir Glacier in 2020, and the most recent Berlin and London forks in April and August 2021, respectively.

Today, Ethereum is the home of the largest collection of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) programs, Decentralized Apps (dApps), and smart contract protocols. It is also home to the largest collection of cryptocurrencies (especially ERC-20-based tokens and meme coins), NFTs, Web3 projects, and the Metaverse.

Moving forward, Ethereum is looking to further improve its efficiency. Its developers are currently working on the transition to Ethereum 2.0 which will be marked by the network’s shift from proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The transition - commonly referred to as the Merge - is expected to take place in the coming months.

Ether - simply ETH - are the native cryptocurrencies for the Ethereum blockchain network.

Is Ethereum (ETH) a good investment?

The majority of crypto investors and analysts agree that Ethereum has a promising future ahead and that it isn’t too late to invest in the altcoin. But even with the crypto community-wide optimism, there are few risks to Ethereum investing that you need to consider buying ETH.

To help you arrive at the decision of whether to invest in Ethereum or not, we bring to your attention the benefits and risks of buying ETH in 2022. Weight them carefully and only invest in the smart contract platform if you are confident the pros far outweigh the cons.

Reasons to invest in Ethereum (ETH) today

Promising future performance: From meme coins to NFTs and the metaverse, we expect Ethereum to continue serving as the home to innovations in the crypto industry and they will continue fuelling the ETH token’s value gain.

Proven resilience: Ethereum has survived massively volatile market crashes and retained its lead position in the crypto industry. It has proved its resilience and ability to rebound quickly, making it a great addition to any long-term investing portfolio.

Growing use cases: ETH is currently the dominant crypto in the DeFi world, it is also used as a medium of exchange and as a store of value. Its use cases increase with the launch of every new project on the platform, this ups its demand, effectively fuelling its value gain.

Perfect store of value: Ethereum token prices have never dropped below the ICO price and with every rally, they score a new all-time high. This makes ETH a perfect store of value.

Game-changing in-network developments: Ethereum network upgrades, especially the merge, are all expected to have a significant impact in catalysing value gain for the altcoin.

Risks to investing in Ethereum (ETH)

High gas fees: Ethereum experiences regular network congestions that push up the transaction costs to unsustainable levels. For instance, during the mint of ApeCoin’s Otherside NFT, gas fees on Ethereum rose as high as $4000.

Stiff competition: Ethereum faces stiff competition from the likes of Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche that not only post faster transaction processing speeds but also have highly competitive trading fees.

Over-dependence on Bitcoin: ETH token prices are overly dependent on Bitcoin’s performance. They rally when BTC gains and crash when BTC dips.

Ethereum (ETH) price

Ethereum tokens were first introduced to the community via a public ICO in the Summer of 2014 with each ETH selling for $0.311. By the time the Ethereum blockchain went live in 2015, ETH tokens were selling for $0.75, up the ICO price by more than 250%.

The market was not immediately welcoming of the smart contract network. This saw ETH token price crash and hit its current all-time low of $0.4 by October 2015. It only started gathering pace in early 2016 when it broke parity with the dollar in January and rallied to $10 in mid-March. This uptrend peaked at around $20 in June after which ETH prices started correcting and settled around $10 in the last half of 2016 through to the first quarter of 2017.

At this point, the crypto market started rallying and Ethereum took the cue. It embarked on a massive price run by first breaking above $50 in the third week of March 2017, racing past $100 in May, and peaking around $400 in June. By July, it had corrected back to $150 but had a quick rebound and embarked on yet another price run that took it above $500 in October and to its peak above $1400 by mid-January 2018.

Its market cap pierced above $100 Billion around this time, officially making Ethereum the second most valuable cryptocurrency, behind Bitcoin.

But these prices soon crashed, and a crypto winter engulfed the market. By December 2018, Ethereum had lost close to 95% of its January peak prices and was back to trading below $100. From 2019 to the third quarter of 2020, the smart contract network attempted several comebacks but had a rough time sustaining its price above $400.

It only started rallying again in the last quarter of 2020 and stormed into 2021 selling for $730. It then doubled this price and broke above the 2018 ATH by the end of January and rallied to $4000 by the first week of May. Further uptrend was, however, interrupted by the crypto ban in China that tanked markets and saw ETH prices drop below $1700 in early July.

In a show of resilience, however, ETH tokens rebounded and went on to set their current all-time high price of $4891 on 10TH November 2021.

At the time of writing, ETH has lost 60% of this peak price and is currently trading around $1900 with a live market cap of $239 Billion.

Ethereum (ETH) price prediction and analysis

Almost everyone in the crypto community is convinced of Ethereum’s promising future. And even considering its current dip, most investors aren’t questioning whether Ethereum can recover but asking when it will rebound.

The majority of analysts are confident that Ethereum has everything it needs to escape the current dip and rally to new heights. They are especially hopeful that the Merge and migration to the PoS consensus algorithm will ignite a price run that helps it set a new ATH.

By the end of 2022, a group of crypto analysts and fintech experts who were recently polled by Finder - the financial comparison website - believe that Ethereum will have rebounded and set a new all-time high above $5700.

Crypto analysts at CoinQuora are even more optimistic and argue that Ethereum will end the year 2022 going for between $7000 and $7500. They then expect the lead altcoin to reach $10,000 in 2023 before rallying further and topping $30,000 within the next 5 years.

Ways to buy ethereum (ETH)

Different crypto trading platforms have introduced different ways of buying digital assets. If you want to look at the methods availed by your preferred crypto exchange, look at the supported crypto payment options.

Let us go through the most popular ways of buying Ethereum in the UK.

How to buy Ethereum (ETH) with credit card and debit card

The majority of crypto trading platforms, including the three we have discussed in this post, will let you buy Ethereum with UK credit cards and debit cards. After all, cards are one of the most accessible and the most convenient online payment options.

The upside to buying ETH with cards is that cash transfers are instantaneous and most crypto trading platforms won’t charge you a deposit processing fee. They also maintain a relatively high deposit maximum - up to $40,000 on some exchanges.

How to buy Ethereum (ETH) with PayPal

You can also buy Ethereum with PayPal. And there are two ways of going about it. First, you could choose to buy Ethereum directly from PayPal’s website or on the PayPal mobile app. However, only residents of select countries - primarily the UK and US - can buy ETH on the PayPal website at the moment.

Alternatively, you can choose to buy Ethereum with PayPal indirectly via a crypto trading platform that supports PayPal deposits - such as eToro. The upside to buying ETH with PayPal is that the transaction is instantaneous. Additionally, most crypto exchanges do not charge a processing fee for PayPal deposits.

How to buy Ethereum via bank transfer

Virtually all the most popular crypto trading platforms will let you buy Ethereum with Bank deposits. It is the most accessible payment option and has been adopted by virtually all crypto exchanges, including the three that we have discussed above. The benefit of buying ETH with bank transfers is that most exchanges do not maintain maximum deposit limits for bank wire transfers. They also do not charge deposit-processing fees.

The downsides, on the other hand, include the fact that exchanges maintain relatively higher minimum initial deposits. Additionally, you will have to wait between 3 and 8 business days before the bank deposits reflect in the crypto trading account.

Best Ethereum (ETH) wallet

Given Ethereum’s popularity, a significant portion of the digital wallets that you will ever come across support the altcoin. The official Ethereum website also provides users with 40+ different types of wallet recommendations. Even the top exchanges to invest in Ethereum that we have discussed above provide users with free digital wallets.

We, however, do not recommend the use of online wallets and we also discourage our readers from leaving the private keys for their coins at an exchange. We recommend that you invest in a reliable hardware wallet that stores your private keys offline - away from hackers and malware.

How to buy Ethereum (ETH) in the UK - tutorial

Are you new to crypto investing and looking for a comprehensive guide on how to buy Ethereum on this exchange? In this section, we will provide you with a detailed step-by-step breakdown of the process of buying ETH in the UK.

Step 1: Register a crypto trading account

Open the official website of the chosen exchange and click on the “Join Now” button in the top right corner of the website. Complete the user registration form that pops up. It seeks to capture such basic personal information as your name and email address, phone number and country of residence, as well as income sources and trading experience.

Step 2: Verify your identity

To complete the registration process, upload a copy of your government-issued identification document. The accepted documents are a national I.D, Passport, or driving license. You will be notified of the account approval via email.

Step 3: Fund the account

Log in to the approved crypto account and on the user dashboard, click on the “Deposit” funds tab. A funding menu will pop, indicating all the payment options available to you - depending on your country of residence. Choose one and follow the prompts to initiate the deposit.

Note: For the deposit to go through, the names used to create the trading account must match the names on the payment method.

Step 4: Search for Ethereum

On the user dashboard, click on the “Discover” tab to reveal the supported asset classes. Choose “Crypto” and use the search menu to find Ethereum. Alternatively, look for the altcoin from the list of crypto assets supported by the exchange.

Step 5: Buy Ethereum

Once you find Ethereum, click on the “Buy” option. A trading menu will pop up. Use it to customize the trade by entering the amount of ETH tokens you wish to buy or the amounts you wish to spend on the crypto trade. Then click on the “Open Trade” button to execute the trade.

Note: The purchased Ethereum tokens will be deposited into your exchange-provided custodial wallet. You, however, are free to move them to the free and non-custodial mobile wallet app from whence you can transfer them to a third-party exchange or hardware wallet.

How to sell Ethereum (ETH)

Simply log in to your trading account or the crypto exchange where you bought the altcoins. Open a sell order. If you wish to sell these coins immediately, open a market order and the sale will be executed immediately at the prevailing market price. If you wish to set a custom price for the coins, open a limit order and the altcoins will only be sold if a buyer matches your stipulated selling price.

Conclusion - where to buy Ethereum in the UK

Investing in Ethereum was never meant to be complicated. In this post, we have taught you how to invest in the second most valuable cryptocurrency and everything you need to know before buying ETH in 2022.

We have discussed the three top exchanges to invest in Ethereum today and highlighted some of the key factors that help them stand out. We have also outlined the reasons why you should consider investing in Ethereum and the ETH investing risks that you should familiarize yourself with.

More importantly, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide on how to buy Ethereum ETH on any of the best places to invest in Ethereum. Follow this guide to begin buying and trading ETH today.

FAQs

What will Ethereum be worth in 2022?

No one can tell with utmost accuracy what Ethereum will be worth in 2022. Optimistic analysts are however confident that ETH will most likely rebound and assume an uptrend that takes it to between $5000 and $7500 by December 2022.

Is Ethereum worth buying today?

Ethereum could be worth buying in 2022 because it has a massively promising future. Both its fundamental and technical analysis indicates that its price will most likely keep rising in the future, which makes it worth buying - especially at the current dip.

Will Ethereum reach $100k?

The majority of investors and analysts believe that Ethereum has everything it needs to reach $100,000 per token. They don’t expect it to get here any time soon. However, some are confident that a combination of the merge, increased burn rate, and reduced minting of new ETH tokens against a soaring demand for Ethereum will accelerate its journey here.

Where to buy Ethereum UK?

In this post, we have discussed what we consider the top three best places to buy and invest in Ethereum in the UK and even provided you with a step-by-step guide to buying ETH tokens.

