The Highland Council has been a member of the Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) Consortium from an early stage, supporting the work that has culminated in a bid to the UK and Scottish Governments on 20 June, to be one of Scotland’s new Green Freeports - a key project that delivers against national outcomes for renewable energy and the emerging vision for addressing climate change.

A Green Freeport in Highland, which has the potential to create thousands of jobs, stimulate the economy and transform the Highland region, has the backing of major players in the global energy industry.

Independent reports have already shown that the Cromarty Firth is the only location in Scotland able to deliver on the ambitions for offshore wind of the magnitude required in the UK Energy Security Strategy.

An initial report by Biggar Economics found that a further 20,000 jobs could be created in addition to those already expected in the windfarm construction phase alone.

Leader of Highland Council, Cllr Raymond Bremner, highlighted the strategic importance of the bid to Highland and he described how the region had the potential to become a “powerhouse for Europe.”

He said: “I am hopeful that, with the right support and promise of investment, we can not only match the ambition shown for Highland, but maybe exceed all expectations in the impact we can have both nationally and within the Global Energy Economy.

“According to independent estimates, the Highland has the potential to generate a third of Europe’s energy demand, which could secure Highland’s place as a powerhouse for Europe.

“We are more than ready in Highland to capitalise on the opportunity. Not only do we have the right geographical and physical conditions, but we are developing and improving our infrastructure and we have the ambition to lead the way in reducing carbon emissions.

“Achieving the £314m Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal in 2017, underpinned by Scottish and UK Government and Highland Council funding, was fundamental in helping to lay the foundations for growth in this area. The promise of this Deal was to set the scene for levering in additional hundreds of millions in private investment. A successful Green Freeport bid would certainly deliver on this promise. The support and backing of global leaders in the industry is testament to this.”

The Highland Council serves a third of the land area of Scotland. The region has nearly 5,000km of coastline and over 100 harbours. It has a rich and diverse landscape, the tallest mountains, the deepest lochs, an abundance of wind and strategic national assets in the deep sheltered waters of our key ports – such as the Cromarty Firth and Kishorn.

Highland offers the opportunity for a diverse mix of renewable energies. As a region it is well placed for the development of both tidal along the North Coast of Caithness to wave generation off the west coast of Skye.

The Leader said it was important to couple Highland’s potential for electricity generation with another natural resource the area has in abundance – water. “We have all the ingredients for the production of green hydrogen at scale and Highland can establish itself as a major contributor in a truly diverse and world leading mix of renewable energy production.

“It is vital that this generation takes the opportunity to maximise the region’s unique economic and regeneration opportunities arising from a multi-billion pound, 50-year, pipeline of offshore wind energy projects planned for the North Sea.”

Several major, interlinked projects continue to be the focus of OCF’s plans. The first is the creation of a super-wind hub – establishing a renewable energy cluster which offers full supply chain services from manufacturing to operation and maintenance.

This would best utilise Highland’s rich natural assets and renewable energy generated a multi-partner initiative to establish one of the world’s largest hydrogen hubs to produce, store and distribute hydrogen to the region, Scotland, other parts of the UK and Europe.

Alongside these developments sits the Power House - a new applied research centre, dedicated to developing floating offshore wind and green hydrogen technologies. The aim is to create a global centre of excellence and innovation, reinforcing Scotland’s position as world leaders in floating offshore wind and green hydrogen opportunities at commercial scale and establish Highland as the Global Centre of Excellence in renewable energy.

The plans would not only help to transform Highland communities, but also act as the best catalyst for accelerating the UK and Scotland’s transition to a thriving green economy, providing energy security and making a major contribution towards Net Zero targets.

Chair of consortium partner, Global Energy Group, Roy Macgreggor added his support to the argument for a Green Freeport in Highland. He said: “



“This is one of the biggest industrial opportunities Scotland has ever seen. With the Cromarty Firth’s facilities and experience, long-established connections with industry and local content targets, Green Freeport status would enable tens of thousands of high-quality jobs to be created in this region, which has significant areas of under investment and deprivation.

We have an opportunity to create a globally competitive hub and secure the UK’s market leading position in both floating wind and green hydrogen, delivering skills and exportable industry which will revolutionise the economy of the Highlands and ensure the UK capitalises on the opportunities presented by floating wind”.

The result of the Green Freeport competition is due to be announced later in the summer.

OCF is a collaborative partnership of private, public and academic organisations committed to ensuring the Cromarty Firth and wider region becomes a major global hub for green energy

Members of the OCF consortium are looking at maximising the socio-economic benefits for not only the Easter Ross area, which suffers from areas of multiple deprivation, but also for the wider Highland region, Scotland and the UK.

The bid has real potential to reverse long standing socio-economic issues facing the region, in particular depopulation and the declining working age population and below average wage levels.