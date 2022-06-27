A hotel partly designed by renowned Glasgow architect William Leiper has been put up for sale.

Knockderry Country House Hotel has come to market through joint agents Smith and Clough and Graham + Sibbald.

The hotel sits the banks of Loch Long, "one of the magnificent sea Lochs of Scotland", in rural Argyll and Bute.

It is close to Loch Lomond and Helensburgh, on the west side of Roseneath Peninsula where the hotel sits near the water's edge of the loch with “delightful south-facing views towards the Firth of Clyde”.

Knockderry Country House Hotel is an original 19th century William Leiper Arts and Crafts house, with more recent contemporary extension.

The business said Leiper was commissioned by cotton trader David Anderson to design a major extension to Knockderry House, as well as help design some of the interiors.

The hotel sits on the banks of the sea loch.

The property has “many impressive architectural features, external and internal, and the property exudes an elegant ambiance which is of appeal to a wide cross-section of custom to the hotel, whether leisure visitors from the UK and overseas, locals custom and corporate trade from the nearby naval bases”.

The property includes six public rooms and a snug bar, with 15 letting bedrooms and a private flat.

The agent said: “The imposing Knockderry Country House Hotel, an Historic Scotland Listed Building Category-B, is accessed off the B833 road, just north of Cove, from where a sweeping driveway leads to car parking and the front of the hotel. With its lawned garden to the front of the hotel, the property takes full advantage of the open views over Loch Long to Blairmore and Strone Point.”

The property is on the market at an asking price of £1.3 million.

New Highland town – final brick of 250th home laid, hundreds more houses planned

A NEW Highland town, which Moray Estates has been building since 2018, has laid the final brick on its 250th home as it enters the second phase of development.

Moray Estates has secured £2 million of funding from Bank of Scotland as it proceeds with the development of Tornagrain, which is located near Inverness.

Glasgow bookshop owner issues masks plea

THE owner of the first independent bookstore in Glasgow city centre says he hopes customers will be happy to wear masks to keep the fledgling business open amid evidence showing that such shops are helping high streets recover.

Michael McCann opened the Gallery Bookshop a few weeks ago and said the reaction from the public has been “amazing”.

