SCOTTISH energy infrastructure company Pipeline Technique (PTL) is to acquire the oil and gas division of Stanley Black & Decker, the US-listed international services, tool and equipment company.
In a “transformational acquisition” the move will see the Aberdeenshire-based firm’s employee numbers swell from 350 to more than 1,000.
PTL, which is backed by specialist energy private equity firm Bluewater, will take over the three groups of companies that make up the oil and gas division, which are CRC-Evans, Pipeline Induction Heat (PIH), and Stanley Inspection, the latter including the MicroAlloying business.
PTL said the division delivered revenues of $140 million in 2021. On completion of the acquisition, it is claimed the Pipeline Technique Group of businesses will become a “global leader with revenues in excess of $200m”.
The firm said the acquisition “immediately transforms PTL into a powerhouse in the welding, coating, and fabrication services sector".
READ MORE: Aberdeenshire pipeline specialist buys Invergordon firm
The acquisition also means that PTL can now service “every part of the energy mix”, including oil and gas, renewables such as wind and hydrogen, and carbon capture, as well as the wider infrastructure sector.
Frederic Castrec, chief executive of PTL, said the deal is a major step forward on the firm’s "journey of diversification and global growth" and “the timing of this acquisition could not be better as the sector undergoes significant change”.
Martin Somerville, managing director of Bluewater, which owns PTL, said: "This represents another substantial corporate carve-out deal for Bluewater, and we are extremely excited by the growth potential for the combined group.”
The contract, for an undisclosed sum, increases PTL’s revenues threefold and is the second recent acquisition for PTL, after an April Global Project Services deal.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here