BRAEHEAD Shopping Centre has announced a string of new openings including a US sports retail giant, a jeweller and a menswear store.

The Renfrewshire centre, owned by property company SGS and asset managed by Global Mutual Properties, said fashion and home furnishings retailer Laura Ashley has opened a new section in the NEXT Home store, selling a range of furniture and homeware products. The brand has taken over 2,500 sq ft of space and the offer is the first for any NEXT in Scotland.

Worldwide jewellery retailer Lovisa is set to open in the summer in a 780 sq ft unit, selling its range of accessories

Lids, described as the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, which sells fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, has signed on a 1,000 sq ft space, as the brand pushes ahead on plans to increase its international presence. The store is set to open later this summer.

Suit Direct, the menswear retailer, has also signed on a 3,500 sq ft store and will open its doors in July.