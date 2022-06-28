Farming
By Neale McQuistin
Harrison & Heatherington sold 67 clean cattle, 27 cast cows, 1,234 prime lambs, 167 prime hoggets and 174 cast sheep at St Boswells.
Thirteen, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 298p/kg to average 284p (+10p), while 52 prime heifers peaked at 308p to average 282p (+7p). Two prime young bulls peaked at 216p and averaged 195p.
In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,823 and 221p to average 195p (-6p), while five bulls sold to £2,129 and 169p to average 164p.
In the sheep section prime lambs peaked at £171 for Texels and 364p for Beltex to average £131 (-£6) or 305p (-15p), while prime hoggets sold to £171 and 316p to average £131 or 242p (+10p). Heavy cast sheep sold to £163 for Texels and averaged £142 (-£5), while light ewes peaked at £141 for North Country Cheviot ewes to average £101 (-£7).
Lawrie and Symington sold 32 prime cattle and 73 cast cows at Lanark.
Fifteen prime, beef-bred heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 280p (+2p), while six beef-bred bullocks peaked at 288p to average 265p (+7p). Six prime Black & White bullocks peaked at 244p and averaged 232p (n/c). Five prime young bulls sold to average 228p (+6p).
In the cast cattle section 40 beef cows averaged 190p (-3p), while 29 dairy types levelled at 175 (-2p).
There were also 1,103 prime lambs, 723 prime hoggs and 2344 cast sheep through Lanark.
Prime lambs sold to £179 and 333p/kg to average 298p (-13p). Prime hoggets peaked at £166 and 272p to average 208p (-40p). A large show of cast ewes sold to £240 for a Texel to average £111 (-£10) overall.
Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,329 prime lambs and 484 cast sheep and hoggets at Ayr yesterday. Prime lambs sold to average 300p (-15p) or £128 (-£7). Top prices were £157 for a pen of Texels and 333p for a pen of Beltex. There were very few meaty types in the run of 118 hoggets at the sale with all types making less money. Top price was £132 for a pen of Blackfaces.
There were 366 cast sheep at the sale. Export types sold at similar values to last week, but heavy and fatter types sold at lower rates. The sale peaked at £245 for a Texel ewe, while Texel crosses sold to £188. Scotch Mules sold to £138 and Blackfaces to £116. The cast sheep averaged £118 overall.
C&D Auction Marts sold 161 head at its fortnightly sale of store cattle in Dumfries.
Bullocks sold to £1,295 and to 300p/kg for Simmentals to level at 233p overall. Heifers peaked at £1,285 and 261p to average 221p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here