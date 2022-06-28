Cranside, claimed to be “Glasgow's ultimate outdoor drinking, dining, and entertainment destination”, has opened for the season.

Owners behind Cranside Summer Gardens said it has been reimagined, with three new spaces and a summer makeover.

Palm trees, garden picnic tables and benches, and a beach hut Tiki style bar have been added, as well as an “Aperol Tuscan Tree” under Glasgow's iconic Finnieston Crane.

Guests can relax in the sun while sipping a cocktail at the new Terraza Di Aperol and Walled Gardens, while the Sugar Hut Bar's new watering hole serves punch bowls, cocktail slushies, and tropical fruit juices.

New resident food kitchens have been added to the bill including FUMO, a new BBQ offering curated by the team at Rioja Finnieston while WHIPPED provides ice creams, cakes, cooling sorbets and fruity lollies.

Cranside Kitchen opens for summer

Poke Bowl and the Big Breakfast are also new for summer 2022, offering healthy and hearty options to please all palates. From today, a choice of ten restaurant brands, including Romanos, Halloumi, Kilmurry & Co, NORI, and XI'AN, will be available on the Cranside app alongside these brands.

From this weekend, live DJs sets will take place every Friday and Saturday night with the introduction of the Asahi Sunset Club as well as a newly added Chill Out Zone with fire pits, bean bags, and deck chairs for daytime lounging.

Cranside Summer Gardens will host a variety of live entertainment including brunches, comedy nights and acoustic sessions.

Cranside Summer Gardens is open daily 12pm throughout the summer from Tuesday June 28 - September 30.

Scottish company acquires oil and gas division of US giant

ENERGY infrastructure company Pipeline Technique (PTL) is to acquire the oil and gas division of Stanley Black & Decker, the US-listed international services, tool and equipment company.

In a “transformational acquisition” the move will see the Aberdeenshire-based firm’s employee numbers swell from 350 to more than 1,000.

​Marc Crothall: Challenges on every front, but tourism will deliver for Scotland this summer

AS we move towards the last day of the school term, full of optimism for the joys of the season ahead, you could be forgiven for thinking that summer is just beginning.

It doesn’t quite feel like we’re halfway through the season already; midsummer’s day has just past but for Scotland’s tourism industry, the season is yet to experience the buoyancy we normally feel at this time for year.

​​​​​Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇